Citrus County Chronicle
Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference...
Citrus County Chronicle
Greece slams Turkey's temporary entry ban on official
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkey to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body's plenary session. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia and first vice president of the European...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what...
Citrus County Chronicle
3 more migrant bodies found in Greek sea; overall toll at 26
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week, Greek authorities said Saturday, raising the death toll to 26. A coast guard statement...
Citrus County Chronicle
US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as...
