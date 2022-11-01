ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Researchers find new ways female bones permanently change after giving birth

By Nina Massey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxOZd_0iuhosMM00

Giving birth changes females’ bones in a way that was not previously known, new research suggests.

Analysis of monkeys, sheds new light on how giving birth can permanently change the body.

Specifically, the researchers found that calcium, magnesium and phosphorus concentrations are lower in females who have given birth.

These changes are linked to giving birth itself and to breastfeeding.

Our findings provide additional evidence of the profound impact that reproduction has on the female organism, further demonstrating that the skeleton is not a static organ, but a dynamic one that changes with life events

Paola Cerrito, NYU

Paola Cerrito, who led the research as a doctoral student in New York University’s (NYU) Department of Anthropology and College of Dentistry, said: “Our findings provide additional evidence of the profound impact that reproduction has on the female organism, further demonstrating that the skeleton is not a static organ, but a dynamic one that changes with life events.”

The researchers caution that while other studies show calcium and phosphorus are necessary for optimal bone strength, the new findings do not address overall health implications for either primates or humans.

Instead, they say the work highlights the dynamic nature of our bones.

“A bone is not a static and dead portion of the skeleton,” added NYU anthropologist Shara Bailey, one of the study’s authors.

“It continuously adjusts and responds to physiological processes.”

Researchers say that while it has been long-established that menopause can have an effect on females’ bones, it has been less clear on how preceding life-cycle events, such as reproduction, can influence skeletal composition.

To address this, they studied eight thigh bones.

Because this aspect of the skeleton changes over time and leaves biological markers of these changes, it is an ideal part of the body to examine, allowing scientists to monitor alterations throughout life.

The scientists used technology commonly used to gauge the chemical composition of tissue samples to calculate changes in concentrations of calcium, phosphorus, oxygen, magnesium and sodium in the primates’ bones.

The findings showed different concentrations of some of these elements in females who gave birth compared to males as well as females who did not give birth.

Specifically, in females who gave birth, calcium and phosphorus were lower in bone formed during reproductive events.

There was also a significant decline in magnesium concentration during these primates’ breastfeeding of infants, the study suggests.

Professor Cerrito said: “Our research shows that even before the cessation of fertility the skeleton responds dynamically to changes in reproductive status.

“Moreover, these findings reaffirm the significant impact giving birth has on a female organism – quite simply, evidence of reproduction is ‘written in the bones’ for life.”

The findings are published in the Plos One journal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
ScienceAlert

Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's

A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Insider

A psychiatry researcher who taught his students depression was caused by a 'chemical imbalance' in the brain says everything he thought he knew about SSRIs is wrong

When Mark Horowitz was 21, he began taking antidepressants. At the time, he was feeling a "bit miserable" in school — like "a neurotic, Woody Allen kind of guy." His medical provider suggested he start taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI. He never imagined the debilitating withdrawal...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
BGR.com

Left-handed people are more likely to be mentally ill – now we know why

Left-handed individuals only make up 10 percent of the world’s population. Despite that small number, 40 percent of all cases of severe mental illness come from left-handed individuals. Scientists aren’t quite sure why mental illnesses have a higher chance of manifesting in left-handed people, but they believe it could be directly tied to the way their brains are wired.
CBS LA

New study reveals the reason why some people are "mosquito magnets"

A new study shows that some people are disposed to being mosquito magnets. "It's funny because half of my family gets eaten alive constantly," said mother Stephanie Bressler. "They literally wake up with bites every time they go outside."In a three-year study, researchers from Rockefeller University in New York discovered that mosquitos are attracted to a certain scent produced in some people's skin. "A scent?" said mother Julie Peralta. "I've heard of blood type but scent makes sense also."In the study, participants wore nylons on their arms to coat the scent but no matter what odors were added to try and distract...
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
cohaitungchi.com

What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?

What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy