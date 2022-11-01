Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
freightwaves.com
Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues
More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Tech company announces rollout of new elder-care assistant robots
Tech company Labrador Systems announced on Wednesday it was beginning the rollout of its new assistive robots that will help senior citizens and others who need assistance in their daily life, a technology that could be transformative for elder care. The Labrador Retriever personal robot resembles a moving cart with top and bottom trays. The…
salestechstar.com
Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains
New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
crowdfundinsider.com
TouchBistro Raises CAD 150M From Francisco Partners to Accelerate Growth
TouchBistro, a restaurant management platform transforming the restaurant category, announced the completion of CAD$150 million in growth financing from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. The funds will be used by TouchBistro “to accelerate the company’s growth initiatives, including expanding product offerings, core...
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
nutritionaloutlook.com
TraceGains opens access to its global ingredients marketplace that helps food and beverage CPGs source alternate suppliers
The company did a beta-launch of TraceGains Gather this past July. The marketplace now has 50,00 users across nearly 20,000 CPG companies, the firm says. TraceGains (Westminster, CO), which describes itself as “the world’s only networked ingredients-sourcing platform,” announced it has opened global access to its Networked Ingredients Marketplace, starting with its TraceGains Gather ingredient marketplace. TraceGains Gather “helps food and beverage CPGs source alternate suppliers, maintain a steady supply of ingredients at the best possible price, and secure their supply chain against ongoing disruptions like transportation delays, labor shortages, and rising costs," the company's press release says.
hospitalitytech.com
Farmer Boys Announces Appointment of Joseph Ortiz as President and Chief Operating Officer
Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced that Joseph Ortiz, current vice president of finance & accounting has been promoted to president and chief operating officer. “I am honored and humbled to be selected as the new...
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005812/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
salestechstar.com
James and James Fulfilment, Launch an Update for Their Award Winning ControlPort Software
Established in 2010, James and James Fulfilment is a UK based eCommerce fulfilment service that is committed to doing things differently, creating change for the better, and delivering fast results. They have now launched their fulfilment software roadmap and updates for ControlPort, their award winning innovative technology that has been...
thebossmagazine.com
Reinventing Logistics Through Technology
Fusion Logistics blends cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric focus to make inroads in the LTL space. Sometimes you have to move backward to move forward. That’s not a Zen koan – it’s a practical lesson in technology adoption from one of the fastest moving leaders in logistics, Fusion Transport. The New Jersey-based firm is disrupting the less-than-truckload (LTL) niche with a unique approach that synthesizes shipping, storage, and supply chains through smart data management, best-of-breed 3PL tech, and a bit of "backward" thinking.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Chamberlain Coffee appoints Liz Ahern to lead new marketing drive
Ahern will be responsible for Chamberlain Coffee’s brand strategy, marketing and omnichannel expansion | Photo credit: Chamberlain Coffee. Los Angeles-based Chamberlain Coffee has appointed former Red Bull Senior Brand Marketing Manager Liz Ahern as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Ahern will be responsible for Chamberlain Coffee’s brand strategy, marketing...
cxmtoday.com
Retail Struggling To Adapt To Digital Era
93% of retail decision-makers say there is “vast” or “significant” room for improvement in projects that focused on bringing new digital products and/or services to market. That’s according to a new survey – conducted by Vanson Bourne on behalf of digital product consultancy Elsewhen – which...
electrek.co
Einride establishes charging station network and unveils next-gen autonomous electric truck
Autonomous and EV freight technology company Einride shared a myriad of updates during its November Release Event streamed live this week. In addition to announcing plans for a network of charging stations beginning in Sweden and Los Angeles, Einride introduced its second generation autonomous truck and an expansion of its proprietary fleet mobility platform, Saga.
