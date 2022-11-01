The company did a beta-launch of TraceGains Gather this past July. The marketplace now has 50,00 users across nearly 20,000 CPG companies, the firm says. TraceGains (Westminster, CO), which describes itself as “the world’s only networked ingredients-sourcing platform,” announced it has opened global access to its Networked Ingredients Marketplace, starting with its TraceGains Gather ingredient marketplace. TraceGains Gather “helps food and beverage CPGs source alternate suppliers, maintain a steady supply of ingredients at the best possible price, and secure their supply chain against ongoing disruptions like transportation delays, labor shortages, and rising costs," the company's press release says.

