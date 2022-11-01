Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook has a tool to help delete personal contact information: Here's how to use it
Facebook now has a tool that lets users and non-users delete uploaded contact information. That includes cellphone and landline numbers and email addresses.
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
osoblanco.org
Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!
The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date
Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Live Chatroom Apps for Android and iPhone
Whether bored or looking for new friends, you can find like-minded people in a chatroom. However, there aren’t as many chatroom apps available like in the past since instant messaging apps replaced them. But, new apps emerged, and some have improved over time. Here are the best live chatroom...
Trick or Tweet: Twitter Reportedly Losing Active Users
Trick or Tweet: Twitter Reportedly Losing Active Users
General Mills, Audi pause Twitter ads, will evaluate site
General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk
News Channel 25
Netflix account sharing is ending—here’s how to transfer your profile
Now that Netflix has announced it would begin charging fees for password sharing, you (or someone sharing your login) might be considering switching to a separate account. If you do, you’ll be glad to learn that the streaming service provides a way to transfer any profile. The Profile Transfer...
TechCrunch
Snap and Amazon partner on AR shopping in the Snapchat app, initially for eyewear
The launch will see dozens of new Shopping Lenses made available across categories like sunglasses, reading glasses and seasonal glasses. The partnership is one of several that have followed Snap’s investments in AR shopping, where it has this year rolled out a number of upgrades to better appeal to retailers and brands, including the ability to update product information and pricing in real time, access better analytics and more easily create AR Shopping Lenses, among other things. Other brands that have leveraged Snapchat’s AR Shopping Lenses have included MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH, eyewear brands Goodr and Zenni Optical, and recently, for Halloween, costume company Disguise.
Seasonal Workers, What's Your Worst Horror Story From Working Retail?
Everyone who has ever worked Black Friday deserves a million dollars.
The Verge
Snapchat’s latest AR shopping experience lets you try and buy eyewear from Amazon
Snap and Amazon Fashion are partnering up to provide Snapchat users with the ability to try on branded glasses and sunglasses using augmented reality filters. Snapchat’s 363 million daily active users now have access to thousands of glasses, goggles, and sunglasses from the likes of Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar through the apps’ AR feature. The AR lenses don’t just overlay eyewear: in some cases, on-theme accessories are added, like knitted hats and frosted backdrops for Oakley’s line of ski sunglasses.
28 Unforgivable Things Target Employees Absolutely Hate That Customers Do And 8 Things They Absolutely Love
Honestly, these are really good to know.
knowtechie.com
New Gmail update lets you track packages directly in your inbox
A new Gmail update in the next few weeks will let you track your incoming packages from the app’s homepage. In a blog post on its website earlier this week, Google shared a look at an upcoming Gmail feature ahead of the holiday season. The update aims to help...
Apple Insider
Spotify adds audiobook debacle to Britain's Apple App Store investigation
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple stopped Spotify from circumventing itsApp Store fees for audiobooks, and now, Spotify is allegedly speaking with the British competition watchdog over the incident. Spotify wants to sell audiobooks within its app by sending...
Kim Kardashian’s ‘The System’ and Five More Riveting True Crime Podcasts
The world of podcasting is always expanding, but it’s not always easy to find out what’s new in your preferred genre. Sometimes it takes months for a new series to gather steam and become a word of mouth hit, and meanwhile, you’re sitting on the freeway with nothing new to listen to. But “The System,” the recent podcast release from Kim Kardashian, gained instant notoriety as its host is one of the most famous women in the world, who has a strong interest in criminal justice, as she demonstrated on her Oxygen show “The Justice Project.” Uncovering stories of the wrongly...
petapixel.com
Google Adds Lens Image Search to Its Home Page
Google has added its Lens image search directly onto its homepage, allowing users to access the company’s advanced image recognition tool directly from the search box. 9to5Google reports that the company added the visual search tool directly into the Google homepage on Tuesday. The search giant first announced Lens...
27 Exceptional Tweets About “Tàr” I Rounded Up Exclusively For The 17 Lesbians Who Have Seen It So Far
Lydia Tàr is not real. But she kind of is.
Comments / 0