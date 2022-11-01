ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab

If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
TechCrunch

Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits

Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
osoblanco.org

Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!

TechCrunch

Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date

Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Live Chatroom Apps for Android and iPhone

Whether bored or looking for new friends, you can find like-minded people in a chatroom. However, there aren’t as many chatroom apps available like in the past since instant messaging apps replaced them. But, new apps emerged, and some have improved over time. Here are the best live chatroom...
News Channel 25

Netflix account sharing is ending—here’s how to transfer your profile

Now that Netflix has announced it would begin charging fees for password sharing, you (or someone sharing your login) might be considering switching to a separate account. If you do, you’ll be glad to learn that the streaming service provides a way to transfer any profile. The Profile Transfer...
TechCrunch

Snap and Amazon partner on AR shopping in the Snapchat app, initially for eyewear

The launch will see dozens of new Shopping Lenses made available across categories like sunglasses, reading glasses and seasonal glasses. The partnership is one of several that have followed Snap’s investments in AR shopping, where it has this year rolled out a number of upgrades to better appeal to retailers and brands, including the ability to update product information and pricing in real time, access better analytics and more easily create AR Shopping Lenses, among other things. Other brands that have leveraged Snapchat’s AR Shopping Lenses have included MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH, eyewear brands Goodr and Zenni Optical, and recently, for Halloween, costume company Disguise.
The Verge

Snapchat’s latest AR shopping experience lets you try and buy eyewear from Amazon

Snap and Amazon Fashion are partnering up to provide Snapchat users with the ability to try on branded glasses and sunglasses using augmented reality filters. Snapchat’s 363 million daily active users now have access to thousands of glasses, goggles, and sunglasses from the likes of Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar through the apps’ AR feature. The AR lenses don’t just overlay eyewear: in some cases, on-theme accessories are added, like knitted hats and frosted backdrops for Oakley’s line of ski sunglasses.
knowtechie.com

New Gmail update lets you track packages directly in your inbox

A new Gmail update in the next few weeks will let you track your incoming packages from the app’s homepage. In a blog post on its website earlier this week, Google shared a look at an upcoming Gmail feature ahead of the holiday season. The update aims to help...
Apple Insider

Spotify adds audiobook debacle to Britain's Apple App Store investigation

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple stopped Spotify from circumventing itsApp Store fees for audiobooks, and now, Spotify is allegedly speaking with the British competition watchdog over the incident. Spotify wants to sell audiobooks within its app by sending...
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s ‘The System’ and Five More Riveting True Crime Podcasts

The world of podcasting is always expanding, but it’s not always easy to find out what’s new in your preferred genre. Sometimes it takes months for a new series to gather steam and become a word of mouth hit, and meanwhile, you’re sitting on the freeway with nothing new to listen to. But “The System,” the recent podcast release from Kim Kardashian, gained instant notoriety as its host is one of the most famous women in the world, who has a strong interest in criminal justice, as she demonstrated on her Oxygen show “The Justice Project.” Uncovering stories of the wrongly...
petapixel.com

Google Adds Lens Image Search to Its Home Page

Google has added its Lens image search directly onto its homepage, allowing users to access the company’s advanced image recognition tool directly from the search box. 9to5Google reports that the company added the visual search tool directly into the Google homepage on Tuesday. The search giant first announced Lens...

