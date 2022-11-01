The University of Pennsylvania today announced a $16.25 million commitment from the Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Family Foundation to its Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE). The gift is the largest ever received by Penn GSE. It directs $10 million to the preparation of leaders who can navigate change, through the creation of the new McGraw Center for Educational Leadership. An additional $6.25 million will expand existing support for the Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education, which has been housed within Penn GSE since 2020.

