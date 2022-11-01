ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Riding House Café Bloomsbury

I’ve always been fascinated by late ’60s brutalist complex the Brunswick Centre, which looms in the middle of Georgian Bloomsbury like a hellraising teenager’s drone that's crash-landed into a genteel little picnic. For decades it mouldered, unloved by all but a few architecture nerds. Now it’s had the kind of inevitable glow-up that few central London spots have escaped and Riding House Café’s newly launched second site sits beautifully within its spruced-up concrete ramparts.
Time Out Global

A new mega-cheap high-speed train route has launched between Madrid and Valencia

For a long time, trains in Spain have had a reputation for being slow, expensive and overcentralised. But not for much longer. Building on the success of a low-cost, high-speed route between Barcelona and Madrid introduced last year, several mega-cheap new high-speed routes are soon to open linking the Spanish capital with other regional cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy