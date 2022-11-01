Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Riding House Café Bloomsbury
I’ve always been fascinated by late ’60s brutalist complex the Brunswick Centre, which looms in the middle of Georgian Bloomsbury like a hellraising teenager’s drone that's crash-landed into a genteel little picnic. For decades it mouldered, unloved by all but a few architecture nerds. Now it’s had the kind of inevitable glow-up that few central London spots have escaped and Riding House Café’s newly launched second site sits beautifully within its spruced-up concrete ramparts.
Time Out Global
A new mega-cheap high-speed train route has launched between Madrid and Valencia
For a long time, trains in Spain have had a reputation for being slow, expensive and overcentralised. But not for much longer. Building on the success of a low-cost, high-speed route between Barcelona and Madrid introduced last year, several mega-cheap new high-speed routes are soon to open linking the Spanish capital with other regional cities.
Comments / 0