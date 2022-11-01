Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Falls Ranks in Top Five Cheapest Places to Live in Texas for 2022
Would love to be number one on this list one day, but I will settle for top five. Let's be honest, two reasons we LOVE living in Wichita Falls is the cost of living and also lack of traffic. I wish some of you people knew how to drive on the roads, but that will be a story for another day. Let's talk about our cost of living because Wichita Falls got a shout out from The Council of Community and Economic Research in their latest report.
Christmas Magic 2022 kicks off at MPEC
The Christmas Magic market and events have kicked off for 2022.
What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
Beloved Wichita Falls radio personality dies
A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.
WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott visits Wichita Falls on ‘Get Out The Vote’ tour
Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be stopping in Wichita Falls Friday as part of his Get Out The Vote campaign tour ahead of midterms.
With low supply and high prices, are we facing a diesel dilemma?
With supply low and prices at a record high, Wichita Falls is beginning to feel the weight of a diesel dilemma.
Scholarship set up to honor Danny and Susie Nix
A scholarship fund has been created to honor Burkburnett’s Danny and Susie Nix. The scholarship will help Burkburnett students continue their education in college or at a trade school. The Nixs provided a combined 69 years of service to students in Burkburnett. Checks to be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 2405 […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
New Pole Fitness Dance Studio opens downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a fun new way to work up a sweat here in Wichita Falls, that new activity would be pole dancing!1989 Pole opened Downtown in Big Blue a few weeks ago and owner Tarah Nyberg says she’s always wanted to open a place for anybody who loves to dance, wants to […]
newschannel6now.com
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
TIMELINE: Homicides in Wichita Falls hit 17 for 2022, pass 2021 total
As of Thursday, October 27, there have been 17 homicides so far this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park VFD cut driver from rollover crash on FM 367
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover wreck near F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, several first responders got a report of a rollover. Several Wichita County deputies were on scene to control traffic. According to a Facebook post from Wichita […]
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
Local artist selected to paint Lift Station Mural
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls lift station to be transformed into local artist’s canvas. According to a press release, local artist, Aaron Soto, will soon transform a “unassuming building into a piece of art. Soto was brought in by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and the City of Wichita Falls […]
New homes being built on the city’s East Side
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The east side of Wichita Falls will soon see some new high-end housing popping up around the area. City councilman for District 2 Larry Nelson has spent the past year on City Council. He is working hard with one goal in mind: continue revitalizing the east side of town. One way […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Wichita Falls Transfer Station closed until further notice
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls announced that the Transfer Station would be closed until further notice on Facebook Wednesday morning. According to the city of Wichita Falls, the closure of the Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, began on November 2, 2022, due to an inoperable scale.+ The City said […]
One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
Wichita Falls Police Department Patrol Car Targeted in Recent Crime
I’ve written about a lot of crimes over the years, but never one quite like this one. Back on Thursday, October 20th, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, which is located at 1711 9th Street. However, what appeared to be random criminal mischief was anything but. While...
kswo.com
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
