The forward pack remains the same from the one that started to face New Zealand in Wellington in July for Ireland's victorious third-Test series decider. An all-Leinster front-row of Andrew Porter at loosehead, Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead are named, while Munster's Tadhg Beirne partners Leinster's James Ryan again in the second row, with Ulster skipper Iain Henderson (knee) still unavailable for selection.

2 DAYS AGO