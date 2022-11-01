Read full article on original website
SkySports
Ireland vs South Africa: Robert Baloucoune starts for hosts; Cheslin Kolbe returns for Springboks
The forward pack remains the same from the one that started to face New Zealand in Wellington in July for Ireland's victorious third-Test series decider. An all-Leinster front-row of Andrew Porter at loosehead, Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead are named, while Munster's Tadhg Beirne partners Leinster's James Ryan again in the second row, with Ulster skipper Iain Henderson (knee) still unavailable for selection.
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals with nervy win over Sri Lanka
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground. Sri Lanka 141-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 67 (45); Wood 3-26 England 144-6 (19.4 overs): Hales 47 (30), Stokes 42* (36) England survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of Men's T20 World Cup with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney.
BBC
Luis Sinisterra: Leeds' Colombia international expected to be out until after World Cup
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch. The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October. The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on...
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
BBC
Pep has no fears over World Cup stars
We are one week away from the World Cup break and the number of injuries ruling players out of the tournament in Qatar is growing. Now is the time players might step off the gas and try to coast their way through matches. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola...
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland and reach semi-finals after Australia win
New Zealand 185-6 (20 overs): Williamson 61 (35); Little 3-22, Delany 2-30 Ireland 150-9 (20 overs): Stirling 37 (27); Ferguson 3-22, Santner 2-26 New Zealand became the first team to reach the Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 35-run win over Ireland, combined with Australia's margin of victory over Afghanistan in Adelaide.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes Needham Market can upset the odds against Burton Albion
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knows all about big occasions. It is hard to imagine Manchester City were once in the third tier of English football - but that was the situation back in 1998-99. They were 2-0 down to Gillingham at Wembley in front of 76,000 fans in that...
NBC Sports
Gerard Pique announces sudden retirement in November
Completely out of left field, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his soon-to-be retirement. The center-back explained he will retire from football when the Spanish League breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup this month in Qatar. Pique will play his last Camp Nou game for the Catalan club, after...
Manchester City Complete The Transfer Of Emilio Lawrence
Manchester City have finally signed Emilio Lawrence from Everton for their development squad.
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
