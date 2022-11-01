ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sharon Stone Had Fibroid Tumor Removed After She Says She Was Initially Misdiagnosed

Sharon Stone is stressing the importance of women getting second opinions when it comes to medical advice. The “Casino” star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share that she "just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure" before discovering she had a "large fibroid tumor." Stone revealed...
Khloe Wasn't Having It When Tristan Thompson Tried Paying for True's Birthday Party

"I don't need anyone's help." Khloe Kardashian threw an over-the-top birthday bash for daughter True Thompson earlier this year -- and she didn't want any assistance from Tristan Thompson when it came time to foot the bill. On Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians," the family gathered to celebrate True...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 12, Second Child with Model Alyssa Scott

See how Ryan Reynolds trolled Cannon after the news. After hearing the news, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to lovingly troll Cannon. Retweeting a headline about the announcement, he added, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." The comment is seemingly a reference to Reynolds' Aviation Gin, after Cannon joined the...
Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West Fans in Post-Credit Scene from Hulu Show

"Everyone is so f---ing fickle." Kim Kardashian is hitting back at Kanye West's fans after they criticized her fashion choices following their split. As shown in a post-credits scene from Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star addressed trolls who slammed a colorful Balenciaga ensemble she wore back in April (above).
Jana Kramer Confronts Meghan King For Calling Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin 'Hot'

"It just irked me, and we haven't spoken since that." Jana Kramer is opening up about a DM exchange with Meghan King that rubbed her the wrong way. On Sunday's episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the actress confronted the reality star after she called her ex-husband Mike Caussin "hot" during a conversation over Instagram.
Lindsay Lohan Drops Jingle Bell Rock Cover for New Netflix Film

She originally sang the song in Mean Girls back in 2004. Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to her "Mean Girls" days with her latest single, a full cover of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock." She covered the song for her new Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," after previously...
Bumper Battles Jameela Jamil In Pitch Perfect Spinoff Series Bumper In Berlin

Adam Devine leaves Barden behind in the new TV show. After learning he's a huge hit in Germany, Adam Devine's "Pitch Perfect" character Bumper heads to Europe to revive his music career in the new Peacock series "Bumper In Berlin." The show finds him teaming up with "Pitch Perfect 2"...
Jimmy Kimmel Says He 'Lost Half of My Fans' Over Trump Jokes

"10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host" Jimmy Kimmel says his lower ratings are due in part to his Donald Trump jokes. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," Kimmel claimed on the "Naked Lunch" podcast this week.
Julie Bowen Was Once 'In Love with a Woman,' But Says She's 'Always Been Straight'

"What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people or care about. That's your business." Julie Bowen opened up about her sexuality in a way that defied modern definitions, but very intentionally so. The "Modern Family" star was speaking with "Bachelor" alum Becca...
Mariah Carey Responds to Martha Stewart's Plea Not to Skip Over Thanksgiving

"P.S I'd love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I've yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!" Mariah Carey is reassuring Martha Stewart that Thanksgiving is still a holiday. The self-proclaimed queen of Christmas replied to the 81-year-old's plea to not skip over Thanksgiving after the singer...
New Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases War, Dazzles with Underwater Footage

Pandora looks more beautiful than ever in the stunning preview. 20th Century Studios dropped a brand new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water," the highly-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's massively successful 2009 film "Avatar." While most of the first film took place on the soil of Pandora, the sequel...

