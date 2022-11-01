Read full article on original website
Khloe & Kim Vent Over Chyna Lawsuit on The Kardashians, Were Nervous and Stressed Before Verdict
"While she's suing us, Dream's at my house." It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for "The Kardashians" as they got ready for the Met Gala on their reality TV show -- as a big cloud named Blac Chyna hung above them during their prep. At the time the episode was...
Sharon Stone Had Fibroid Tumor Removed After She Says She Was Initially Misdiagnosed
Sharon Stone is stressing the importance of women getting second opinions when it comes to medical advice. The “Casino” star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share that she "just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure" before discovering she had a "large fibroid tumor." Stone revealed...
Khloe Wasn't Having It When Tristan Thompson Tried Paying for True's Birthday Party
"I don't need anyone's help." Khloe Kardashian threw an over-the-top birthday bash for daughter True Thompson earlier this year -- and she didn't want any assistance from Tristan Thompson when it came time to foot the bill. On Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians," the family gathered to celebrate True...
Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Podcast Comments In New Rolling Stone Interview
She says she initially "felt bad" about herself for two days, before coming to a positive realization. Selena Gomez revealed how she felt after Hailey Bieber went on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about the harsh treatment she received from Gomez's fans over her relationship with Justin Bieber.
Jennifer Lawrence Drops Out of Elizabeth Holmes Project After Seeing Amanda Seyfried's The Dropout
Lawrence had signed to star as the disgraced Theranos founder for the upcoming Adam McKay-directed film, "Bad Blood." Hollywood has never been shy about dipping into the same well over and over again, and in the case of true crime stories, sometimes double-dipping at the same time. That was the...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 12, Second Child with Model Alyssa Scott
See how Ryan Reynolds trolled Cannon after the news. After hearing the news, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to lovingly troll Cannon. Retweeting a headline about the announcement, he added, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." The comment is seemingly a reference to Reynolds' Aviation Gin, after Cannon joined the...
Christina Applegate Reveals She Was Unable to Write for Past 2 Years Due to MS
"Also couldn’t do the crossword for the last 2 years because my hands shook from MS. So glad I can write again." Christina Applegate is taking part in one of the simple pleasures she missed out on for the past two years. The 50-year-old "Dead to Me" star took...
Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West Fans in Post-Credit Scene from Hulu Show
"Everyone is so f---ing fickle." Kim Kardashian is hitting back at Kanye West's fans after they criticized her fashion choices following their split. As shown in a post-credits scene from Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star addressed trolls who slammed a colorful Balenciaga ensemble she wore back in April (above).
Jana Kramer Confronts Meghan King For Calling Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin 'Hot'
"It just irked me, and we haven't spoken since that." Jana Kramer is opening up about a DM exchange with Meghan King that rubbed her the wrong way. On Sunday's episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the actress confronted the reality star after she called her ex-husband Mike Caussin "hot" during a conversation over Instagram.
Why Pictionary's Jerry O'Connell Credits Kelly Ripa with His String of Hosting Gigs (Exclusive)
O'Connell spills on one of wife Rebecca Romijn's "inappropriate" drawings ... and the life hack for their daughters that's given him more free time. With "Pictionary," Jerry O'Connell adds another notch to his hosting belt -- and he seems very at home with this new chapter of his career. He's...
Dead to Me Final Season Trailer Finds Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Back In Hot Water
"We've been through a lot already and we survived because we had each other." As dead bodies pile up and authorities close in, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are back for what Netflix is calling "one last wild ride" for the third and final season of "Dead to Me."
Lindsay Lohan Drops Jingle Bell Rock Cover for New Netflix Film
She originally sang the song in Mean Girls back in 2004. Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to her "Mean Girls" days with her latest single, a full cover of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock." She covered the song for her new Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," after previously...
Bumper Battles Jameela Jamil In Pitch Perfect Spinoff Series Bumper In Berlin
Adam Devine leaves Barden behind in the new TV show. After learning he's a huge hit in Germany, Adam Devine's "Pitch Perfect" character Bumper heads to Europe to revive his music career in the new Peacock series "Bumper In Berlin." The show finds him teaming up with "Pitch Perfect 2"...
Jimmy Kimmel Says He 'Lost Half of My Fans' Over Trump Jokes
"10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host" Jimmy Kimmel says his lower ratings are due in part to his Donald Trump jokes. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," Kimmel claimed on the "Naked Lunch" podcast this week.
Sienna Miller Says Producer Told Her to 'F--- Off' When She Asked for Equal Pay with Male Co-Star
Miller said she was being "offered less than half" what her male co-star was making: "It's about fairness and respect." Sienna Miller tried to push for equal pay on a recent project, but got pushed back hard by an "extremely powerful" producer. The "Anatomy of a Scandal" star didn't name...
Kristen Bell Reveals Husband Dax Shepard Made a Haunted Hayride For Neighborhood Kids
Bell -- who shares daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Shepard -- called her husband the "MVP" for spending "weeks" making "his spooky Halloween Hayride" for the children in their neighborhood. It's safe to say Dax Shepard pulled out all the stops for his family and their neighborhood this...
Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland Apologizes In First TV Interview Since Prison Release: 'I Was Wrong'
McFarland explains why he didn't call off the festival and what led him down "a terrible path of bad decisions." Billy McFarland gave his first television interview since being released from prison on "Good Morning America," where he expressed regret over the complete disaster that was the Fyre Festival. McFarland...
Julie Bowen Was Once 'In Love with a Woman,' But Says She's 'Always Been Straight'
"What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people or care about. That's your business." Julie Bowen opened up about her sexuality in a way that defied modern definitions, but very intentionally so. The "Modern Family" star was speaking with "Bachelor" alum Becca...
Mariah Carey Responds to Martha Stewart's Plea Not to Skip Over Thanksgiving
"P.S I'd love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I've yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!" Mariah Carey is reassuring Martha Stewart that Thanksgiving is still a holiday. The self-proclaimed queen of Christmas replied to the 81-year-old's plea to not skip over Thanksgiving after the singer...
New Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases War, Dazzles with Underwater Footage
Pandora looks more beautiful than ever in the stunning preview. 20th Century Studios dropped a brand new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water," the highly-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's massively successful 2009 film "Avatar." While most of the first film took place on the soil of Pandora, the sequel...
