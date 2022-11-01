Read full article on original website
Refinery29
I Tried ‘Underpainting’ — A No-Foundation Makeup Trick
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. When I downloaded TikTok, I quickly realized all I didn't know about beauty. Sure, the app's influencers and makeup artists serve up some questionable hacks, like using lube instead of foundation primer (would not recommend), or lining your lips with semi-permanent brow gel (I failed so badly, it has to be seen to be believed). But more often than not, I come across a tip that convinces me I could switch things up.
Refinery29
The Easy Skin Routine That Makes This Tell Me Lies Star Glow
If you go to Instagram creep on Cat Missal (likely after bingeing Tell Me Lies and pulling up her previous credits on IMDb), you'd be surprised to find a small grid — only three posts. Not an over-sharer, the 22-year-old actor and songwriter seems mysterious and undoubtably a creative. She reads Kafka, plays guitar, and does body-scan meditation after memorizing a heavy script. Her favorite day of the week? Tuesday. She says: "I think I mostly just like the way it sounds." Here, Missal takes us through a realistic week in her life — what she wears, where she goes, and what she puts on her face.
Refinery29
The Side Fringe Is Back — But With A Twist
The year is 2009. Jay Jays graphic t-shirts, Supré statement belts and fluorescent scoop-neck singlets are all the rage. Hannah Montana The Movie, 17 Again and Princess Protection Program are out on the big screen. What do our beloved Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have in common in the late 2000s? A trendy side fringe across their money-making foreheads.
Refinery29
Aisha Dee On Social Media ‘Anxiety’, Finding A Voice & Embracing Her Hair
She's well-known for roles in Chasing Life and Stan drama, The Bold Type. But Australian actor Aisha Dee's latest role is a departure from her usual upbeat, bubbly on-screen persona. As the lead star in new horror movie Sissy, the 29-year-old portrays Cecelia, a successful social media influencer living the...
Refinery29
The ‘Mastermind’ TikTok Trend Is Cute — Until It Isn’t
Taylor Swift isn’t just dominating the airwaves with her new album Midnights right now — she’s also dominating TikTok. From people lip-syncing ‘Karma’ and ‘Anti-Hero’ to happily loved-up couples joking about how the new album is ruining their relationships, every swipe seems to be Taylor-related. One top TikTok trend is based around ‘Mastermind’ — but if you look closely, it highlights a pretty problematic dating habit.
Refinery29
From Glossier To Charlotte Tilbury: The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals
Whether you're after a Christmas gift for a loved one or looking to stock up on beauty essentials, you're in the right place. Here we're talking about the hundreds of Black Friday deals on the cards for 2022. From Charlotte Tilbury and Glossier to The Ordinary and CeraVe, all the...
Refinery29
Tabitha Brown On Vegan Eating & The Power Of Family Dinners
As much as the holiday season is about spending quality time with loved ones, it's, really, an excuse to break out the recipes that have nourished us our whole lives (see: your auntie's mac 'n' cheese recipe that's whipped up with 20 pounds of love and at least four cheeses). But when it comes to good food that's seasoned, stirred, and sautéed with love, no one's doing it bigger and better than Tabitha Brown, actress, vegan social media star, and "world's favorite mom and auntie."
Refinery29
14 Sporty Sunglasses To Channel This Fall’s Biggest Eyewear Trend
This fall’s trendiest sunglasses are made for adventure. Usually relegated to gas stations or Olympic athletes, sporty eyewear is fast becoming the season’s must-have. According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for “sports,” “wraparound,” and “rave” shades have spiked this year, thanks to Balenciaga’s trendy swift oval sunglasses, which celebs like Kim Kardashian and Alexa Demie have sported recently.
Refinery29
I Moved In With My Ex After We Broke Up
Sara*, 23, has been living with her ex-boyfriend in Manchester for nearly two years now. The pair moved in together after eight months of being in an official relationship – and broke up after the first week after he "decided he didn’t know what he wanted". Locked into a 12-month tenancy, they had no choice but to remain living together.
