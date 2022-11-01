If you go to Instagram creep on Cat Missal (likely after bingeing Tell Me Lies and pulling up her previous credits on IMDb), you'd be surprised to find a small grid — only three posts. Not an over-sharer, the 22-year-old actor and songwriter seems mysterious and undoubtably a creative. She reads Kafka, plays guitar, and does body-scan meditation after memorizing a heavy script. Her favorite day of the week? Tuesday. She says: "I think I mostly just like the way it sounds." Here, Missal takes us through a realistic week in her life — what she wears, where she goes, and what she puts on her face.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO