Taylor Swift Loves This Texas Spin Cycle's Themed Ride That Jams Her Music During The Class

Taylor Swift's fans love to find plenty of situations where they can celebrate her music. Swiftie-only dance parties? They've done it. Listening parties? You can pretty much find one in each city for every album release.

Last month, a Texas spinning studio held a Swift-themed class where attendees would complete their workout to the tunes of the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Coast Cycle in Dallas, TX posted a TikTok video of their class jamming to All Too Well (Taylor's Version) amid an intense indoor cycling session which has since received Swift's social media seal of approval on the app.

Spin class, Taylor’s Version. #dallasfitness #spintok #fyp #dallas #dallastok #spinclass #taylorswift @Taylor Swift come ride

The clip posted on October 1, 2022, has gained 4.4 million views and loads of comments from Swifties who are wanting to enjoy the class as well.

"I don’t like to exercise..,, then I see this video and I AM READY TO GO 🥰🙌🏼" one user commented.

The DFW gym held another Swift-themed ride as a response to the Internet popularity. Many fans from around the country even requested a virtual version of the class, so the workout site live-streamed it on Instagram.

The singer, who often lurks around social media accounts to interact with her followers, even liked the previously mentioned video herself.

The North Texas facility offers 45-minute classes led by an instructor. The first class is entirely free, and you pay $30 for the following individual classes.

Narcity reached out to Coast Cycle for a comment regarding Swift's reaction and to see if they have another themed ride planned. We will update the article when we receive a response.