Las Vegas, NV

Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford’s pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Lucid Gravity SUV update due Nov. 15 at Air lineup launch

Lucid on Thursday confirmed that it plans to show its more affordable Air Pure and Air Touring models with a virtual event and a corresponding live reveal at the brand’s store in Beverly Hills, California on Nov. 15. The live reveal will include an update on the Project Gravity SUV that is built on the same suite of technology that underpins the Air lineup.
First 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 screams off assembly line

It’s been a long wait but the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finally in production. Production of the supercar actually started in September and the first batch was shipped out to dealerships on Thursday. The first car off the line was a 70th Anniversary Edition example with the Z07...

