MotorAuthority

Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
MotorAuthority

Dodge adds 1,100-hp Hellephant V-8, Hurricane inline-6 to crate engine lineup

Dodge's future may be electric, but the performance brand will continue to look after those customers with gasoline in their veins for years to come via Direct Connection, an in-house performance parts division offering everything from mild engine tunes to carbon-fiber body shells and even a complete body-in-white for drag racers.
Carscoops

Dodge Won’t Totally Rule Out Straight-Six ICE Charger After 2024, CEO Says

Dodge considered extending the life of its gas-powered muscle car era by replacing its pushrod V8s with the new Stellantis Hurricane inline six, and hasn’t completely ruled out using it in future, CEO Tim Kuniskis has revealed during a media briefing last week. The Hurricane motor was unveiled earlier...
ConsumerAffairs

Chrysler recalls Jeeps and Ram trucks with diesel engines

Chrysler is recalling 60,413 model year 2020-2022 Jeep Wranglers, Ram 1500s, and model year 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiators equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. The high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) may fail, causing an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. So far this year, Chrysler has recalled nearly 1.5 million...
dcnewsnow.com

Dodge shows Banshee Concept performance EV, tips 455-670 hp

A new version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is coming to the annual SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4. It’s called the Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept, and it previews a drag racing version of the car, as well as power upgrades to be offered through Dodge’s Direct Connection aftermarket arm. Dodge also released possible power figures on Tuesday, the opening day of the SEMA show.
MotorAuthority

Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT

If you like affordable, mid-engined two-seaters, the 1980s were your decade. Fiat (and, a bit later, Bertone) offered the X1/9, Toyota sold MR2s, and even General Motors got into the act by creating the Fiero. Available from the 1984 through 1988 model years, the Pontiac Fiero showed plenty of promise but ended up being mostly disappointing, in some ways echoing the career of the Chevy Corvair of a couple of decades earlier. Today's Junkyard Gem is a once-spiffy 1986 Fiero GT, found in a self-service yard near Denver, Colorado.
dcnewsnow.com

Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo

Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That’s a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
dcnewsnow.com

Ram electric truck concept delayed, debuts Jan. 5 at CES

Ram is apparently running behind schedule with its electric pickup truck. The electric Ram 1500 concept was supposed to debut this fall. It won’t. On Tuesday, Stellantis announced the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept will debut on Jan. 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas while releasing a teaser sketch of the electric pickup truck.
Motorious

Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed

Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
dcnewsnow.com

End of the road: Automakers discontinue these cars in 2023

Which cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs won’t come back for an encore next year? We have the list. But first, some observations. The dawn of the electric age arrives with the sunset of the sedan. Though unrelated, consumers continue to migrate to crossover SUVs and have begun adopting electric powertrains in greater numbers. It’s an American paradox to want cleaner, more efficient cars but not sacrifice the size and flexibility of larger, heavier, less efficient crossover SUVs. Automakers oblige, and the sacrifices for 2023 include everything from small underperforming cars to the beloved but anachronistic V-8 muscle car.
dcnewsnow.com

Zeekr 009 electric van debuts CATL cell-to-pack battery tech

Chinese automaker Geely’s Zeekr brand on Tuesday unveiled the 009, an electric van that marks the production debut of battery supplier CATL’s cell-to-pack battery tech. Zeekr’s second model, following the 001 hatchback, the 009 is a six-seat van is expected to start deliveries in China in 2023. There are no plans to offer it in the United States, although it does appear large enough for this market.
dcnewsnow.com

More airbag deaths lead to Dodge Charger, Challenger recall

Exploding Takata airbags have killed three more people, prompting Stellantis to urge owners to stop driving older model Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, the AP reported Thursday. The company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles warned owners to stop driving more than 276,000 older model Chrysler 300 sedans, Dodge Magnum wagons, and Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars due to lethal risks caused by the faulty airbags. The affected vehicles are from the 2005 to 2010 model years.

