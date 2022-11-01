Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
MotorAuthority
Dodge adds 1,100-hp Hellephant V-8, Hurricane inline-6 to crate engine lineup
Dodge's future may be electric, but the performance brand will continue to look after those customers with gasoline in their veins for years to come via Direct Connection, an in-house performance parts division offering everything from mild engine tunes to carbon-fiber body shells and even a complete body-in-white for drag racers.
Carscoops
Dodge Won’t Totally Rule Out Straight-Six ICE Charger After 2024, CEO Says
Dodge considered extending the life of its gas-powered muscle car era by replacing its pushrod V8s with the new Stellantis Hurricane inline six, and hasn’t completely ruled out using it in future, CEO Tim Kuniskis has revealed during a media briefing last week. The Hurricane motor was unveiled earlier...
Dodge Can’t Reveal ‘Last Call’ Charger Challenger Because Engines Keep Exploding
The last of the last Dodge Last Call Charger and Challenger was supposed to be revealed this week. But exploding engines nixed tht plan. The post Dodge Can’t Reveal ‘Last Call’ Charger Challenger Because Engines Keep Exploding appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
The Last Pontiac Ever Built Met an Unfortunate End
via General MotorsThe last Pontiac ever built—a white 2010 Pontiac G6 with a four-cylinder—was sold for just $450 after it was totaled. It's a sad ending for a storied automaker.
ConsumerAffairs
Chrysler recalls Jeeps and Ram trucks with diesel engines
Chrysler is recalling 60,413 model year 2020-2022 Jeep Wranglers, Ram 1500s, and model year 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiators equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. The high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) may fail, causing an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. So far this year, Chrysler has recalled nearly 1.5 million...
Carscoops
Roadkill Nights To Return In 2023 With Builds Based On Newly Announced HurriCrate Engine
Dodge and Motor Trend announced today that the Detroit-based Roadkill Nights event will return in the summer of 2023 with a new “Grudge Race” race designed to highlight its latest products from its aftermarket subsidiary, Direct Connection. “Roadkill Nights just continues to evolve and get better each year,...
dcnewsnow.com
Dodge shows Banshee Concept performance EV, tips 455-670 hp
A new version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is coming to the annual SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4. It’s called the Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept, and it previews a drag racing version of the car, as well as power upgrades to be offered through Dodge’s Direct Connection aftermarket arm. Dodge also released possible power figures on Tuesday, the opening day of the SEMA show.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT
If you like affordable, mid-engined two-seaters, the 1980s were your decade. Fiat (and, a bit later, Bertone) offered the X1/9, Toyota sold MR2s, and even General Motors got into the act by creating the Fiero. Available from the 1984 through 1988 model years, the Pontiac Fiero showed plenty of promise but ended up being mostly disappointing, in some ways echoing the career of the Chevy Corvair of a couple of decades earlier. Today's Junkyard Gem is a once-spiffy 1986 Fiero GT, found in a self-service yard near Denver, Colorado.
Dodge’s last gas-powered V8 muscle car keeps blowing up, delaying reveal ahead of new all-electric Charger release
DODGE has been blowing up the engines of the company's new muscle car while trying to increase its power - but the explosions have delayed the debut of the last gas-powered Dodge Chargers. Dodge blew up seven engines in testing its last V8-powered muscle car before it was scheduled to...
dcnewsnow.com
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That’s a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
dcnewsnow.com
Ram electric truck concept delayed, debuts Jan. 5 at CES
Ram is apparently running behind schedule with its electric pickup truck. The electric Ram 1500 concept was supposed to debut this fall. It won’t. On Tuesday, Stellantis announced the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept will debut on Jan. 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas while releasing a teaser sketch of the electric pickup truck.
dcnewsnow.com
Ringbrothers’ ’69 Camaro shares only two parts with original
Ringbrothers’ latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it’s been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original.
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed
Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
dcnewsnow.com
End of the road: Automakers discontinue these cars in 2023
Which cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs won’t come back for an encore next year? We have the list. But first, some observations. The dawn of the electric age arrives with the sunset of the sedan. Though unrelated, consumers continue to migrate to crossover SUVs and have begun adopting electric powertrains in greater numbers. It’s an American paradox to want cleaner, more efficient cars but not sacrifice the size and flexibility of larger, heavier, less efficient crossover SUVs. Automakers oblige, and the sacrifices for 2023 include everything from small underperforming cars to the beloved but anachronistic V-8 muscle car.
dcnewsnow.com
Zeekr 009 electric van debuts CATL cell-to-pack battery tech
Chinese automaker Geely’s Zeekr brand on Tuesday unveiled the 009, an electric van that marks the production debut of battery supplier CATL’s cell-to-pack battery tech. Zeekr’s second model, following the 001 hatchback, the 009 is a six-seat van is expected to start deliveries in China in 2023. There are no plans to offer it in the United States, although it does appear large enough for this market.
dcnewsnow.com
More airbag deaths lead to Dodge Charger, Challenger recall
Exploding Takata airbags have killed three more people, prompting Stellantis to urge owners to stop driving older model Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, the AP reported Thursday. The company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles warned owners to stop driving more than 276,000 older model Chrysler 300 sedans, Dodge Magnum wagons, and Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars due to lethal risks caused by the faulty airbags. The affected vehicles are from the 2005 to 2010 model years.
