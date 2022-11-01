Read full article on original website
Educause '22: Higher Ed Success Hinges on Student Access
While much of the discussion about online learning in higher education today focuses on the question of how well it works, former U.S. Secretary of Education and CEO of Chicago Public Schools Arne Duncan says the answer depends largely upon the access to resources that students and educators have, as well as their varying needs.
NASA Announces Nationwide STEM Challenge for K-12 Students
(TNS) — In October, NASA launched its second Power to Explore Student Challenge for K-12 students across the United States. Students are asked to learn about Radioisotope Power Systems (RPS) and design an RPS-powered space mission. According to a press release, "RPS is a type of nuclear 'battery' that,...
Updated Websites Help Weld County Schools Reach the Public
(TNS) — Within the past several months, two Weld County schools districts introduced new — and they hope better — websites to improve their "windows to the outside world," according to the director of technology in the Gilcrest-based Weld RE-1 School District. Weld RE-1, which also serves...
