A TikToker Revealed The 'Sh*tty' Way You Can Make Up To $180K A Year & The Secret Is Poop

A TikToker has found a way to make $180,000 a year, but it involves some "crappy" work.

TikToker @isafidelino posted a video on the social media platform about how you can get paid for "something you do daily" and yes it involves a trip to the bathroom.

In the video, the TikToker shows her followers how they can donate their poop to science and get cash in return.

Get paid for something you do daily 🤔 #sidehustle #sidehustleideas #sidehustlesecrets #makemoney #weirdsidehustle #getpaidto #getpaidonline #stooldonation

In the video, the woman goes to HumanMicrobes.Org, which is a stool donor network focused on the U.S. and Canada. They do accept donors from other countries as well.

"Get paid $500 per stool donation," the site reads. "If you're having a bowel movement every day it can total $180,000 per year."

With over 174,000 views on TikTok, people are obviously intrigued by the money-making tip.

"For $180 thousand a year ? Sign me up 😂😂," one person commented.

"I'll be the first Poollionaire," another viewer joked.

Others pointed out that the process isn't an easy one and few people actually make money from it.

"I applied like 9 months ago haven't heard back at all," one comment reads.

"Most of us wont qualify as you have to be really healthy. As in they literally want the 0.1% of people it says," another person wrote.

They're not wrong.

In order to become a donor, you have to complete a screening questionnaire about your health and physical fitness, do a video interview, and get a blood and stool test.

The questionnaire includes some interesting photos to help with your answer, including photos of seven types of poop.

Is your stool "lumpy and sausage-like" (Type 2)? Is it "soft blobs with clear-cut edges" (Type 5)? If it's "liquid consistency with no solid pieces" (Type 7), we're guessing you won't pass the screening test.

There is also a list of qualifications.

Ideally donors have to be top young athletes, with good physical and mental health and under 30 years old.

However, once you go through all of that and get accepted, the network will pay you $500 per poop. And as they point out on the website, that sh*t adds up fast!

HumanMicrobes.Org focuses on finding quality donors whose poop may be used for a Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT), which is a stool transplant. FMT is used to treat certain medical conditions.

With $180,000 on the line and the possibility of help someone in need, why not apply?