Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
trfradio.com
One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Thursday in Kittson County
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Bruce Carlson, 70, of Karlstad was injured when the southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Lynne Spilde, 74, of Halma.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Cass County Sheriff, NDHP give report on joint patrol in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office are sharing the results of a partnered patrol that took place over the weekend in Downtown Fargo. On Saturday, October 29th from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30th, a group...
valleynewslive.com
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
trfradio.com
Two Cited Following Two Vehicle Accident
No injuries reported in a two vehicle accident early Monday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Richard Eckstein of Thief River Falls failed to yield while northbound on Highway 32. Officials say the 2016 Ford he was driving was turning west on to Greenwood Street when it collided with a 2012 Chrysler driven by Kayla M Berg of Roseau, 33, who was southbound on Highway 32.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
KNOX News Radio
Rural fires keep EGF teams busy
A pair of fires near East Grand Forks on Tuesday kept crews busy. The East Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 14469 410th Avenue SW just after 3:00 p.m. The fire destroyed a shed and three vehicles located on the property. A smoldering brush pile that...
KNOX News Radio
GF domestic violence victim dies
A Grand Forks woman who was the victim of what police call a domestic violence incident has died. According to Grand Forks Police 53-year old Jennifer Harrison was shot by her 21-year old son back on October 26th. Officers responded to the home on the 300 block of Wren Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene they found Tyler Harrison dead in the driveway.
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN deer gun seasons ready to open
With another deer hunting season ready to open today the North Dakota Game and Fish department is on the lookout for chronic wasting disease. The state made 64,200 licenses available this fall – an increase of 8,000 over last year. This year self-sampling kits will be available for hunters...
KNOX News Radio
GF County ramps up parking discussions
No decisions have been made…yet…concerning the future of a downtown Grand Forks parking ramp. The County Commission on Tuesday reviewed the findings of a new report that examined needed repairs – as well as razing the ramp in favor of surface parking. The analysis suggests fixing the ramp carries a $6.3 million dollar price tag. That includes an initial repair bill of $3.2 million – with a 20 year maintenance plan adding another $3 million to the tab.
KNOX News Radio
Power outage hits hundreds in EGF
A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
trfradio.com
Police Respond to Calls of Catalytic Converter Theft and Attempted Theft
Two reports of theft of catalytic converters were reported to Thief River Falls Police Saturday. Officers were called to 1101 Highway 1 East after the caller reported that a catalytic converter had been cut off of a van that was “parked at the MEC”. Police responded to that call around 8:30am.
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
Gilby man crashes into tree near Ardoch
The driver was pinned in the GMC and had to be extricated. He was then transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
KNOX News Radio
UND: More human remains found, including at medical school
UND has found more human remains in the last six weeks – including those of at least one Native American ancestor. That announcement from UND President Andrew Armacost, who disclosed in late August that the University had found remains of “dozens” of ancestral Native Americans, as well as sacred objects, on campus.
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
Comments / 0