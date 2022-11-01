ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

KNOX News Radio

Woman injured in accident near Fisher

A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
FISHER, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Thursday in Kittson County

One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Bruce Carlson, 70, of Karlstad was injured when the southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Lynne Spilde, 74, of Halma.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

Two Cited Following Two Vehicle Accident

No injuries reported in a two vehicle accident early Monday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Richard Eckstein of Thief River Falls failed to yield while northbound on Highway 32. Officials say the 2016 Ford he was driving was turning west on to Greenwood Street when it collided with a 2012 Chrysler driven by Kayla M Berg of Roseau, 33, who was southbound on Highway 32.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Rural fires keep EGF teams busy

A pair of fires near East Grand Forks on Tuesday kept crews busy. The East Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 14469 410th Avenue SW just after 3:00 p.m. The fire destroyed a shed and three vehicles located on the property. A smoldering brush pile that...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF domestic violence victim dies

A Grand Forks woman who was the victim of what police call a domestic violence incident has died. According to Grand Forks Police 53-year old Jennifer Harrison was shot by her 21-year old son back on October 26th. Officers responded to the home on the 300 block of Wren Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene they found Tyler Harrison dead in the driveway.
GRAND FORKS, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
BRANDON, SD
KNOX News Radio

ND & MN deer gun seasons ready to open

With another deer hunting season ready to open today the North Dakota Game and Fish department is on the lookout for chronic wasting disease. The state made 64,200 licenses available this fall – an increase of 8,000 over last year. This year self-sampling kits will be available for hunters...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF County ramps up parking discussions

No decisions have been made…yet…concerning the future of a downtown Grand Forks parking ramp. The County Commission on Tuesday reviewed the findings of a new report that examined needed repairs – as well as razing the ramp in favor of surface parking. The analysis suggests fixing the ramp carries a $6.3 million dollar price tag. That includes an initial repair bill of $3.2 million – with a 20 year maintenance plan adding another $3 million to the tab.
KNOX News Radio

Power outage hits hundreds in EGF

A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

UND: More human remains found, including at medical school

UND has found more human remains in the last six weeks – including those of at least one Native American ancestor. That announcement from UND President Andrew Armacost, who disclosed in late August that the University had found remains of “dozens” of ancestral Native Americans, as well as sacred objects, on campus.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
GRAND FORKS, ND

