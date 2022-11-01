Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
McKesson (MCK) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
McKesson (MCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.14%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Ford vs. GM: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
When General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its huge earnings beat last week -- sales up 56% year over year, profits rising 39%, and a tremendous $4.6 billion in free cash flow (FCF) -- it seemed to set the stage for a similarly good news day from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which would report earnings one day later.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
GEVO Readies to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Gevo, Inc. GEVO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8 after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.00%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.68%. Factors to Note. Buoyed by the recovering...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
NASDAQ
Heavy Options Call Flow in GameStop, Eli Lilly and 8 Other Stocks
Many investors brush off options, but others like to “follow the flow.” When large investors — like hedge funds for example — make big moves in the options world, it shows up in a very interesting way. We refer to this as “unusual options activity” and it serves as a way to see what the big investors are doing.
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
NASDAQ
Illumina (ILMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 View Slashed
Illumina Inc.'s ILMN adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in third-quarter 2022 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. The bottom line declined 76.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.45. The adjustments exclude certain expenses and benefits related to goodwill impairment (of $3.91 billion) related to...
NASDAQ
Allscripts (MDRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 9.5% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 12 cents, flat year over year. Revenues in Detail. Allscripts...
NASDAQ
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
NASDAQ
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) This Year?
The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
NASDAQ
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
Medifast, Inc. MED delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3. Quarterly...
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Verizon & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
