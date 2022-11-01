Ime Udoka Is 'Strong Frontrunner' For Another NBA Job: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has reportedly "emerged as a strong frontrunner" for the Brooklyn Nets' head coaching position, the Athletic Senior Insider Shams Charania reports.

ESPN 's Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that the Celtics were willing to let Udoka "leave for another job," shortly after reports of the Nets and Steve Nash 's reported mutual decision to part ways on Tuesday (November 1).

Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn will serve as the team's acting head coach during Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, but the team reportedly plans to target Udoka, former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and others, as potential head coaching options, according to Wojnarowski.

Udoka, who is currently serving a team-enforced season-long suspension, had previously worked as the Nets' assistant coach during the 2020-21 season prior to being hired by the Celtics in 2021.

Wojnarowski initially reported that Udoka was "facing possible disciplinary action" for "an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines" on September 21.

Udoka was hired as the Celtics' head coach last offseason, replacing Brad Stevens , who was promoted to president of basketball operations following longtime team team president Danny Ainge 's retirement .

Boston went 51-31 during the 2021-22 regular season and defeated the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference title before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Udoka, a former NBA player, had also previously worked as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019-20 and the San Antonio Spurs from 2012-19.

The Celtics coach has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010 and the couple became engaged in 2015.