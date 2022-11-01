ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Man Goes 'Ballistic' In Road Rage Crash, Rips Driver's Car Apart

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man was caught on camera in the middle of a road rage fit this week.

Houston resident Emmanuel Escot was driving and "minding his own business" on Westheimer Road when the suspect swerved into his lane, causing a collision, he told KHOU . "The moment he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic on me," Escot said.

A witness, whose name is Courtney , told the news outlet what she saw. "I had just finished (working nearby) when I heard the crash. I saw the guy jump on his windshield, and that’s when I pulled out my phone," she said. In the videos Courtney recorded, the suspect is seen ripping off the roof rack, pulling off door handles and throwing them across the road and jumping on Escot's windshield. He also tried to attack Escot in the middle of the street. "When he found out that I wasn’t going to fight him back, that’s when he turned around and tried to demolish my car," Escot said.

Before the driver tried to flee the scene, he intentionally crashed head-on into Escot's car before getting out to rip out the bumper and jump on the hood again. He rammed into the car twice more before finally driving away. "He just didn’t seem like he was in his right mind. He was going crazy. The best I could do was get evidence for him," Courtney said.

Police arrived at the scene 5 minutes later, but the suspect had already left the area in a champagne-colored Ford. Escot said he's grateful that he's OK. "It's an object, it can be replaced," he said about his car.

The incident is being treated as a failure to stop and give information. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department. You can watch footage of the incident below:

queen of sarcasm
4d ago

Only in Houston! Animal gone wild! He must have been on drugs. I hope they catch and prosecute him. What if there were children in that car? No probation for him either because that was all deliberate and if he’s that crazy, what’s next ?

