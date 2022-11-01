ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Finau shares advice for new dad Max Homa, as well as his Ryder Cup goals

By Cameron Jourdan
 3 days ago
Team USA golfer Max Homa (left) and golfer Tony Finau (right) smile on the 18th hole during the foursomes match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. (Photo: Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports)

Tony Finau knows what it takes to be a father.

Max Homa, however, is in the early stages of being a dad.

The duo were teammates at the Presidents Cup in September at Quail Hollow Club, and they were even paired together and won both foursomes matches.

On Tuesday during his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico, Finau was asked what advice he had to give Homa, whose son Cam was born Sunday.

“The best parenting advice I have is just take care of your wife, that’s it,” Finau said. “The wife is the one that runs the home, and women run the world. My mom and my wife are two of the strongest people that I know, probably the two strongest people that I know. The best advice I have for any husband is take care of your wife. If Max does that, the family and the kids will be just fine.”

Homa won’t be teeing it up this week in Riviera Maya, but Finau will make his PGA Tour season debut at El Camaleon Golf Course. He’s coming off a successful season that saw him win in back-to-back weeks for his third and fourth titles, and he built on that during his second Presidents Cup appearance, going 3-1-0 in the American win.

Finau has finished in the top 10 twice during six starts in this event, so he comes in with high expectations.

“It’s not a long golf course, but as my driving has improved, it has become a golf course that I’ve think played better and has looked better to me,” Finau said. “So I’m looking forward to driving it well this week hopefully and scoring well.”

There hasn’t been much golf in Finau’s life the past month. He said he has spent a lot of time with his kids between the Presidents Cup and now, and only in the past 10-12 days picked his clubs back up.

However, he has lofty expectations for this coming season. A goal setter, Finau hasn’t made his list quite yet, but he said he will sit down before Thursday and think about what he wants to achieve.

However, one of the goals is going to be making the 2023 United States Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone in Rome. Finau has made the past two Ryder Cup teams and has a 3-3-0 record.

“I know for sure right off the top of my head, being on that Ryder Cup team in Rome is going to be a goal of mine,” Finau said. “It’s something that I think a lot of guys want to be a part of, and I’m included in that. I would love to be a part of that team in Rome, so I think right out of the gate I know that’s something that will be one of my goals.”

