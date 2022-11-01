Author Interview: A previously overlooked, highly diverse early Pleistocene elasmobranch assemblage from southern Taiwan

Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
1996 Titanic Dive Leaves Researchers with Mysterious Sonar Blip that Remained Undefined Until 26 Years Later
During the 1996 Titanic Dive, divers noticed an odd "sonar blip" and were perplexed. It remained a mystery for more than two decades until they identified it after 26 years. At the time, they believed that a second shipwreck, a geological formation, or something else entirely was to take credit for the North Atlantic sonar transmission.
petapixel.com
Photo of a Pensive Gorilla Wins African Wildlife Photography Awards
A photo of a contemplative silverback gorilla has won the 2022 Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards. US-based photographer Michelle Kranz took the top spot after capturing the amazing picture on her Nikon D850 while in Rwanda. “This amazing silverback settled down to relax after playing with another male,” says...
SpaceNews.com
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
Nazi bombs destroyed a priceless 'sea monster' fossil. Scientists just found its long-lost plaster copies.
More than 70 years ago, during a WWII air raid in the U.K., German bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. Scientists just found long-lost plaster casts of the priceless skeleton.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sinking of the HMT Rohna: The Largest Loss of American Life At Sea During WWII
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 saw 1,177 sailors and crewmen onboard the USS Arizona (BB-39) lose their lives. While a devastating blow to the US Navy, the battleship wasn’t out at sea at the time – it was anchored at Ford Island. The largest loss of American life at sea due to enemy action during the Second World War was actually when the British India Steam Navigation Company’s HMT Rohna was sunk by the Luftwaffe while sailing in the Mediterranean.
Arctic 'megafires' the size of Belgium released 256 million tonnes of CO2, scientists now know why
Scientists claim a rise in global temperatures is causing an exponential spike in Arctic "megafires," providing new insight into the cause of a 3-million-hectare burnt area in the Siberian Arctic. The new study was published today (Nov. 3) in Science. The research suggests that the Arctic's fire regimes are already...
One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island
During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking 439-Million-Year-Old “Shark” Forces Scientists To Rethink the Timeline of Evolution
The ancient shark was found in China and is humans’ oldest jawed ancestor. The apex predators of the ocean are often shown as living sharks. Paleontologists have been able to locate remains of ancient ancestors that originate from the Palaeozoic era, which dates back hundreds of millions of years ago. These ancient “sharks,” often referred to as acanthodians, were covered with spines. Unlike modern sharks, they evolved bony “armor” around their paired fins.
Gizmodo
Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA Discovered in Ancient South Americans
Scientists investigating the genomes of ancient South Americans have made a surprising discovery: the presence of DNA from Neanderthals and Denisovans, two species of humans that are now extinct. The findings complicate our understanding of ancient South Americans and their ancestries. The research, which interrogated human remains from Brazil, Panama,...
vinlove.net
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
Atlas Obscura
Did Ancient Humans Use Echolocation?
A hedgehog and her hoglets scurry across the packed-dirt parking lot where University of Huddersfield sound archaeologist Rupert Till and his team have gathered around their van. They chat casually as they check their gear: headlamps operational, mobile phones charged, helmets properly buckled. It’s a crisp fall day in the Ariège Pyrenees of southwestern France, an area renowned for its high concentration of caves containing paintings and engravings from the Neolithic and earlier periods. But Till and his colleagues aren’t here for the art.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Fills Long-Missing Gap in Evolutionary History
The oldest gibbon fossil was discovered in southwest China. The earliest gibbon fossil has been found by a team of researchers, filling a long-missing evolutionary gap in the history of apes. The study, which was published in the Journal of Human Evolution, focuses on the hylobatid family of apes, which...
Four issues to watch at the COP27 global climate summit
The world is gearing up for COP27, the United Nations climate summit that starts Sunday. Held in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, the summit is expected to draw world leaders including President Biden, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with representatives of scores of other countries.
North Korea launches four more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the sea, as the U.S sent two bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Mao Zedong, the biggest mass murderer in history.
Mao Zedong is the former communist leader of China, as well as the founder of the People's Republic of China(PRC), established in 1949. When Mao Zedong was 24 years old, he was introduced to the teachings of Karl Marx, and later, he adopted the ideas of Marxist-Leninist.
peerj.com
Author Interview: A brief introduction to mixed effects modelling and multi-model inference in ecology
PeerJ talks to Xavier A Harrison about the recently published PeerJ Life & Environment article A brief introduction to mixed effects modelling and multi-model inference in ecology. Can you tell us a bit about yourself?. I’m a molecular ecologist at the University of Exeter, based at the Cornwall campus in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Endorheic Lakes on Earth
An endorheic lake is also called a terminal lake or a sink lake. It is a lake that has no outlet. These lakes are usually saltwater lakes because the minerals left in the lake by evaporation have nowhere else to go. The salt level builds up over many years. There...
peerj.com
Computer model of a spectrum analyzer for a virtual laboratory: development and introduction to the educational process
Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Education, Multimedia, Software Engineering. UHF devices, Microwaves, Distance education, Radiophysics, Virtual laboratories. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
The Check-In: It's time to get a Real ID, add turtle-watching to your itinerary, and more
Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. It's time to get a Real ID (for real) Starting on May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers flying domestically will no longer be able to show their standard driver's license when boarding a plane. Instead, they'll have to provide a Real ID, or another Transportation Authority Administration-approved form of identification. Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images This has been a long time coming. In response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005. The law sets minimum security standards for driver's licenses and ID cards; a special seal...
