Author Interview: A previously overlooked, highly diverse early Pleistocene elasmobranch assemblage from southern Taiwan

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 saw 1,177 sailors and crewmen onboard the USS Arizona (BB-39) lose their lives. While a devastating blow to the US Navy, the battleship wasn’t out at sea at the time – it was anchored at Ford Island. The largest loss of American life at sea due to enemy action during the Second World War was actually when the British India Steam Navigation Company’s HMT Rohna was sunk by the Luftwaffe while sailing in the Mediterranean.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO