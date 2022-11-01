Get ready for the annual “Fall Back” time as Daylight Saving Time will be coming to an end at 2 A-M this Sunday. Before going to bed Saturday night, set all your clocks and watch back one hour to Central Standard Time. This may be one of the last times to change your clocks for Daylight Savings Time. This U-S Senate in the Spring unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the nation. The House did not pass the measure. And so, Daylight Saving Time will return next March 12th and will end on November 5th. And that may be the last time that we will have to adjust our clocks.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO