kyoutv.com
Showers possible Saturday
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to scattered showers across Eastern Iowa, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Showers will continue on and off across the region throughout the morning and into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system gradually moves east. However, the low will clear the region later today, allowing skies to slowly clear during the mid to late afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, cooler air will filter into Eastern Iowa. This means temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. The warmest temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning with the mid-40s expected this afternoon. Winds will also be high today, coming from the southwest with gusts higher than 40 possible.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IS NOVEMBER 7-11
The Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is November 7 through November 11. The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote the week. National Weather Service Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through...
abc17news.com
Tracking storms and strong winds overnight, cooler start to the weekend
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Lows falling into the low to mid-40s by morning. TOMORROW: Breezy with decreasing clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for highs. EXTENDED: Storms should enter Mid-Missouri by early evening along Highway 65, and then progress east through...
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
abc17news.com
Tracking gusty winds and mild temperatures, storms on Friday
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-60s. Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with wind gusts between 35-40 mph. Highs in the upper 70s. Storms moving in from the west after sunset. EXTENDED: Clouds move in tonight in advance of our next...
Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
westkentuckystar.com
45-mph wind gusts expected Friday before weekend rain
The National Weather Service in Paducah says that as a potent fall storm system approaches on Saturday, very gusty winds will sweep across the region on Friday night. Meteorologists expect gusts of up to 45 miles per hour from the south by Friday evening, continuing through Saturday morning. They advise...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI HUNTERS CHECKED 1,846 BIRDS DURING FALL FIREARMS TURKEY SEASON
Hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during the Missouri fall firearms season. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported. The top counties were Franklin with 70 birds, Gasconade with 52 and Laclede with 50. Harvest results from counties in the KMMO listening area include:. -Carroll County-21 turkeys. -Chariton County-27 turkeys. -Howard County-14 turkeys.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
kyoutv.com
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV via CNN) - An Iowa teen’s life has been turned upside down by a health crisis that fully surfaced just weeks ago. Now, she and her family are hoping she gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can continue doing what she loves most. The sound...
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
myozarksonline.com
Get ready for the annual “Fall Back” time as Daylight Saving Time will be coming to an end at 2 A-M this Sunday
Get ready for the annual “Fall Back” time as Daylight Saving Time will be coming to an end at 2 A-M this Sunday. Before going to bed Saturday night, set all your clocks and watch back one hour to Central Standard Time. This may be one of the last times to change your clocks for Daylight Savings Time. This U-S Senate in the Spring unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the nation. The House did not pass the measure. And so, Daylight Saving Time will return next March 12th and will end on November 5th. And that may be the last time that we will have to adjust our clocks.
Lafayette (Wildwood) tops Kickapoo to win Missouri Class 5 volleyball championship
By Nate Latsch CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers girls volleyball team is once again the best in Missouri. The Lafayette girls dominated the Show-Me State from 2011 to 2016, winning six straight state championships with teams that went a combined 186-26-3. But the Lancers hadn’t ...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
