LeBron James is currently unavailable in MultiVersus

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
It’s easy to forget that LeBron James is (hilariously) a playable character in MultiVersus, though he’s temporarily disabled as of Monday.

“Note to our MVPs: We will be disabling LeBron momentarily due to a critical bug,” Player First Games said on Twitter. “He’ll be reenabled shortly upon fix.”

As for what the bug in question might be — apparently, Lebron’s dunk ability, which removes the basketball from his hands, wasn’t doing so (thanks, VG247). Meaning King James could smack opponents around the map with no drawbacks. It’s an unfair advantage, so taking him out (for now) is the right call.

Typically, when characters are taken off the roster, fans are pretty upset. Just look at Overwatch 2‘s current Mei situation. MultiVersus fans are taking it in stride, though. Check out the reactions below.

Imagine explaining this situation to someone ten years ago. Truly, this is an all-time great out-of-context moment and will remain so until LeBron is back in the game.

The problems with LeBron arose following update 1.05 for MultiVersus. This patch brought heavily-requested additions like arcade mode, silly queue, and even Black Adam. Post-launch support for this one has been strong and will likely continue with how popular MultiVersus is these days.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

