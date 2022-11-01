Read full article on original website
14news.com
EPD: Moped driver injured in hit-and-run, suspect in custody
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities responded to a hit-and-run earlier Friday evening where a moped driver was injured. Officials with Central Dispatch say the call came in just after 7 p.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries. The hit-and-run was at the intersection of South Fulton Avenue and NW Second...
OPD: Handgun recovered by officer, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it arrested a juvenile who had a firearm. OPD says on November 3, at 7:21 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police say upon arrival, the officer recovered the firearm as well as multiple credit cards […]
wrul.com
Stover Arrested On Multiple Charges
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on Thursday. At around 5 p.m. officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 412 Illinois Street and arrested 47 year old Donald E Stover of Cherry Street. Stover was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. No court date has been set at this time.
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky authorities looking for man with 5 arrest warrants
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office put out the request on Friday, asking the public to keep an eye out for Daqwuan "Day Day" Vinson. According to the sheriff's office, Vinson has five active warrants out for...
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
hot96.com
Wrongful Death Suit Filed Against The City
The family of Rodriquez Pam along with their attorney Mark Miller has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Evansville, EPD, Chief Billy Bolin and two EPD officers. Two years ago Pam was shot and killed by Evansville police after a 911 call was placed claiming Pam was pointing a gun at a dog in someone’s yard.
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
wevv.com
Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, resisting arrest in Evansville
A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on South Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a pregnant woman called 911 and said she had been pushed down and spit on.
14news.com
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
Attorney reacts to wrongful death lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It has been nearly two years since Rodriguez Pam died after police shot him several times. And now, his family wants the police to pay. It’s one of three lawsuits filed in the last two years against the Evansville Police Department. The family filed the lawsuit on Monday. Officers shot Pam several […]
wevv.com
VCSO investigating deadly crash in Evansville
One person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash on Saint Joseph Ave. and Allens Lane in Evansville. Vanderburgh County Deputies say that a Dodge SUV rear-ended a silver Hyundai SUV at high-speed, at a stop light on Allens Lane. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with...
104.1 WIKY
Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire
A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
mymixfm.com
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
wevv.com
High-speed chase in Ohio County ends after turn down dead-end street, sheriff says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say a man was arrested after starting a high-speed chase. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Wednesday, when deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to pull over a green Ford Ranger on Highway 54 in Fordsville. The sheriff's...
UPDATE: Fired PetSmart employee sets himself on fire in the store
Police provide an update on the incident that happened at the PetSmart on Burkhardt Thursday night. Authorities say Evansville Fire and Police Departments were dispatched there for a medical call.
WISH-TV
Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
