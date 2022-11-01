Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the risks they face from climate change, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday. The impacts from global warming have hit the world's poorest countries especially hard so far, even though they're responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gasses that are causing temperatures to rise. Flooding in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1500 people and a multi-year drought in East Africa are evidence of "mounting and ever-increasing climate risks," the UN report says.

