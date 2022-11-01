Read full article on original website
Russia rejoins U.N. deal to ship grain from Ukraine, easing food insecurity concerns
ISTANBUL — Russia has returned to the United Nations-brokered deal to safely ship Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Russia's move to suspend participation over the weekend had caused a spike in global wheat prices and raised fresh concerns over international food shortages. "Based on our conversation with Mr....
Reporter's notebook: Haiti's at a breaking point but few want foreign intervention
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Johnny Jean Batiste used to go to church to pray for his family, his health and sometimes his material needs. But now, the 29-year-old says his country, Haiti, needs his prayers. "There is one thing I am asking God: It is, give us peace," Batiste says,...
Four issues to watch at the COP27 global climate summit
The world is gearing up for COP27, the United Nations climate summit that starts Sunday. Held in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, the summit is expected to draw world leaders including President Biden, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with representatives of scores of other countries.
Countries hit hardest by climate change need much more money to prepare, UN says
Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the risks they face from climate change, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday. The impacts from global warming have hit the world's poorest countries especially hard so far, even though they're responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gasses that are causing temperatures to rise. Flooding in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1500 people and a multi-year drought in East Africa are evidence of "mounting and ever-increasing climate risks," the UN report says.
North Korea launches multiple missiles, triggering alerts in Japan and South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea kept up its intensive launching of missiles, firing three more on Thursday after setting a record the previous day with 23 launches. The projectiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, have triggered alerts, prompting some residents to seek shelter in two countries — South Korea and Japan — on both days.
Pakistan's former prime minister is shot in the leg as he campaigns for new elections
A gunman opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also wounded. The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was...
