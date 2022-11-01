ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four issues to watch at the COP27 global climate summit

The world is gearing up for COP27, the United Nations climate summit that starts Sunday. Held in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, the summit is expected to draw world leaders including President Biden, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with representatives of scores of other countries.
Countries hit hardest by climate change need much more money to prepare, UN says

Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the risks they face from climate change, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday. The impacts from global warming have hit the world's poorest countries especially hard so far, even though they're responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gasses that are causing temperatures to rise. Flooding in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1500 people and a multi-year drought in East Africa are evidence of "mounting and ever-increasing climate risks," the UN report says.
North Korea launches multiple missiles, triggering alerts in Japan and South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea kept up its intensive launching of missiles, firing three more on Thursday after setting a record the previous day with 23 launches. The projectiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, have triggered alerts, prompting some residents to seek shelter in two countries — South Korea and Japan — on both days.
