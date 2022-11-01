ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon sees 18% spike in abortions amid nationwide decrease

SALEM, Ore. — A first-time snapshot of abortion numbers nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows an overall nation decrease of about 6% but in Oregon, we saw an 18% spike. "In April there were 820 abortions in Oregon and that went up to 970...
OREGON STATE
Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement

SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
OREGON STATE
King tides weeks away for Oregon coast

In the coming weeks, king tides will roll in across Oregon's coast. One project is keeping track of how the massive waves have and will impact coastal cities. As the sun, moon, and earth align, those living along the Oregon coast can count on tides rising well above a normal high tide.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Zoo offers free admission to service members on Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to servicemembers, past and present. Next Friday, November 11th, marks the day the nation says thank you to its veterans. The Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to veterans and up to five family...
PORTLAND, OR
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say

DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
DENVER, CO

