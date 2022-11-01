Read full article on original website
KCBY
Some not automatically registered to vote in Oregon because of software error
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says that on Friday the Elections Division discovered a software error, which, it says, had failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. It says this means more than 7,700 eligible voters in Oregon were not able to...
KCBY
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
KCBY
Oregon sees 18% spike in abortions amid nationwide decrease
SALEM, Ore. — A first-time snapshot of abortion numbers nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows an overall nation decrease of about 6% but in Oregon, we saw an 18% spike. "In April there were 820 abortions in Oregon and that went up to 970...
KCBY
Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement
SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
KCBY
King tides weeks away for Oregon coast
In the coming weeks, king tides will roll in across Oregon's coast. One project is keeping track of how the massive waves have and will impact coastal cities. As the sun, moon, and earth align, those living along the Oregon coast can count on tides rising well above a normal high tide.
KCBY
Oregon Zoo offers free admission to service members on Veterans Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to servicemembers, past and present. Next Friday, November 11th, marks the day the nation says thank you to its veterans. The Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to veterans and up to five family...
KCBY
Oregonian wins $1M with Powerball ticket as jackpot climbs to roughly $1.5B
PORTLAND, Ore. — While there were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing for more than a billion dollars, one lucky Oregonian’s ticket landed them $1 million in winnings. The $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday. The Oregon Lottery said two other $50,000 winning...
KCBY
Interest rates expected to rise again, impacting home buyer purchasing power
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Federal Reserve is expected, yet again, to hike up interest rates in response to stubborn inflation. It’s anticipated that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate by .75 points. This increase is expected Wednesday. This would be the sixth consecutive interest rate increase. The...
KCBY
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say
DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
KCBY
Alzheimer testing centers to offer free memory screenings throughout November
SOUTHERN OREGON — In honor of November being national Alzheimer's awareness month, the Alzheimers Foundation of America (AFA) is conducting free memory screenings throughout the entire month. “We like to call it, check up from the neck up, it’s a good reminder to check your memory and cognitive skills,...
KCBY
Mayor of Rufus, Oregon faces attempted murder, assault charges in road rage shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Mayor of Rufus, Oregon is behind bars on charges of attempted murder and attempted assault. Two young children were in the car he shot at. Officials with the Hood River Sheriff’s Office say Mayor Dowen Jones fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle.
