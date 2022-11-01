SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.

