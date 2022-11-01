Read full article on original website
Chinese Swimmer Smashes Freestyle World Record In Anti Wave Equipped Pool
In Thursday’s landmark swim in Beijing, Li Bingjie shaved more than two-and-a-half seconds off the four-year-old mark set by Australia's rival Ariarne Titmus. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner. October 30, 2022 – Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie has smashed the women’s...
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) The final day of the 2022 FINA World Cup is here. Today features the men’s 400 IM, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 IM, and women’s 800 free.
Javier Acevedo Clocks 49.71 SCM 100 Back to Bring Canadian Record Under 50 Seconds
SCM (25 meters) World Jr Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017. Javier Acevedo is one of several Canadians to break a Canadian Record tonight at the World Cup stop in Indianapolis. Swimming a 49.71, Acevedo finished fourth in the 100 back tonight, just 0.04 seconds off the podium. Nonetheless, it...
17-Year-Old Ilya Kharun Cracks Canadian Record in SCM 50 Fly with a 22.47
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 2021. World Jr Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS), 2020. World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018. US Open Record: 22.06, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019. PODIUM:. Dylan Carter (TTO) – 21.99 US Open. Chad Le Clos (RSA)...
Germany Announces 8-Member Squad For Short Course Worlds
Anna Elendt leads Germany's roster on the women's side, while defending champion Florian Wellbrock is notably opting out. Current photo via courtesy of Fabio Cetti. The German Swimming Association (DSV) has announced their 8-member congregation that will compete at the upcoming Short Course World Championships that will be held next month in Melbourne.
arena Swim of the Week: Javier Acevedo Continues World Cup Tear With 1:49.7 200 BK
Acevedo has been consistently improving in recent years, and now owns five different SCM Canadian Records after his 200 back and 100 IM double in Indy. Archive photo via Ben Dornan. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
Katie Ledecky Cracks World Record in Indianapolis with 7:57.42 SCM 800 Free
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2013. World Jr Record: 7:59.44, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2018. World Cup Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2013. US Open Record: 8:04.77, Lotte Friis (DEN), 2011. PODIUM:. Katie Ledecky (CLB) – 7:57.42 WR. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 8:07.12.
Katie Grimes Breaks SCM World Junior Record In Women’s 1500 Free – 15:42.05
SCM (25 meters) U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes took hold of the World Junior Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle (SCM) on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Grimes, racing alongside French native Alexa Reyna in an official WJR attempt that took place following the conclusion of the prelim session of the FINA World Cup, finished in a time of 15:42.05 in the event, taking down the previous record of 15:45.29 set by Turkey’s Merve Tuncel in December 2020.
Lorenzo Mora Breaks Italian Record In 200 Back On Day 1 of Nico Sapio Trophy
SCM (25 meters) Lorenzo Mora stole the show on the opening day of the Nico Sapio Trophy in Genoa, setting a new Italian Record in the men’s 200 backstroke while also winning the 50 back. Mora, 24, negative-split his way to a time of 1:48.72 in the 200 back,...
Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
Javier Acevedo Breaks 2 Canadian Records on Opening Night of World Cup in Indy
SCM (25 meters) Javier Acevedo broke two more Canadian records on the opening night of the final World Cup series stop in Indianapolis on Thursday. The 24-year-old from Ontario began his evening by becoming the first swimmer from his nation to clock a sub-1:50 time in the men’s 200 back final before setting another national mark in the men’s 100 IM final to cap off his impressive double. Acevedo has now lowered four Canadian standards during this year’s World Cup series to give him eight national records in total.
Daiya Seto, Ippei Watanabe Among Those Headed To JPN Professional Championships
LCM (50m) With the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships on the horizon, several of Japan’s biggest competitors will be racing this weekend at the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offer an additional opportunity to get some racing...
14-Year-Old Charlotte Crush Makes Pair of World Cup Finals 19 Minutes Apart
SCM (25 meters) With Indianapolis serving as the host of the third and final stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit, some of the top age group swimmers in the U.S. are getting some valuable international experience racing some of the world’s best, and one athlete taking full advantage of that is Charlotte Crush.
How to Watch the 2022 FINA World Cup Series in Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 AM US Eastern/12:30AM Sydney (next day) Finals: 6:00 PM US Eastern/9:00 AM Sydney (next day) The 2022 FINA World Cup Series stop in Indianapolis, Indiana will be the third-and-final stop of the 2022 tour. As the first American stop of the World Cup in almost...
Shaine Casas Gives Honest Analysis on How Going Pro has Affected His Swimming
SCM (25 meters) Shaine Casas has seen his star rise in the last year and a half since narrowly missing the 2020 US Olympic Team in Omaha. He made the 2021 short course world championships team, won 6 medals in Abu Dhabi, then followed that up with a bronze in the 200 back at the long course world champs in Budapest.
Wasick Moves To #3 All-Time With 23.10 50 Freestyle, Breaks Polish Record
SCM (25 meters) Kasia Wasick pulled off her third straight victory in the 50 freestyle during night 1 of the Indianapolis World Cup. Wasick hit a 23.10 to reset the Polish record in that event and become the 3rd-fastest woman in the history of the event. Her time was faster than her own previous national record of 23.30 from 2020 and she replaced Cate Campbell as #3 all-time.
Charlotte Bonnet Lowers French Record for 2nd Time in 2 Weeks at French Champs
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) The second day of the French Elite SC Championships was highlighted by a new French Record set by Charlotte Bonnet in the women’s 100 breast. Bonnet, who has been swimming breaststroke more and more lately, already won the women’s 50 breast on day one. Last night, she sped to a 1:05.03. Bonnet had initially set the record two weeks ago at the World Cup stop in Berlin, swimming a 1:05.29. Gaining some momentum heading into the World Championships, Bonnet continues to improve in the event.
Para Swimmer Ne Jeeta Rajyotsava Award – Indian Swimming News
Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam Bhi Add Karwa Liya Hai Jonhone Is Year Rajyotsava Award Jeeta Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Belagavi-Based Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam...
Canadian National Junior Teamer Filip Senc-Samardzic Verbals to ASU for 2023
Canadian free/fly specialist Filip Senc-Samardzic, who scored points for Canada at Junior Pan Pacs, will swim for Arizona State next fall. Current photo via Filip Senc-Samardzic. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
Ledecky World Record, Texas-UVA, & Peaty’s Motivation | THE SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week we discuss Katie Ledecky's 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty's new-found motivation. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Katie Ledecky‘s 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty‘s...
