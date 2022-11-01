Read full article on original website
Chinese Swimmer Smashes Freestyle World Record In Anti Wave Equipped Pool
In Thursday’s landmark swim in Beijing, Li Bingjie shaved more than two-and-a-half seconds off the four-year-old mark set by Australia's rival Ariarne Titmus. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner. October 30, 2022 – Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie has smashed the women’s...
Daiya Seto, Ippei Watanabe Among Those Headed To JPN Professional Championships
LCM (50m) With the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships on the horizon, several of Japan’s biggest competitors will be racing this weekend at the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offer an additional opportunity to get some racing...
Para Swimmer Ne Jeeta Rajyotsava Award – Indian Swimming News
Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam Bhi Add Karwa Liya Hai Jonhone Is Year Rajyotsava Award Jeeta Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Belagavi-Based Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam...
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record by Six Seconds in 800 SCM Free
SCM (25 meters) Summer McIntosh lowered her Canadian record in the women’s 800 SCM freestyle by more than six seconds with her runner-up finish behind new world record holder Katie Ledecky on the last night of the World Cup series in Indianapolis. WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT...
Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
Olympic Medalist Elizabeth Beisel Announces Engagement To Jack Nichting
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel, 30, announced her engagement to Jack Nichting, 27, whom she was on the American reality TV show Survivor with in 2019. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. On Wednesday, three-time Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel, 30, announced her engagement to Jack Nichting, 27, whom she was on the...
Shaine Casas Gives Honest Analysis on How Going Pro has Affected His Swimming
SCM (25 meters) Shaine Casas has seen his star rise in the last year and a half since narrowly missing the 2020 US Olympic Team in Omaha. He made the 2021 short course world championships team, won 6 medals in Abu Dhabi, then followed that up with a bronze in the 200 back at the long course world champs in Budapest.
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) It’s the last session of finals in Indianapolis, which also marks the last session of the 2022 FINA World Cup. There’s a $100,000 bonus on the line tonight for the overall winners of the series, as well as a few more Triple Crowns still up for grabs.
arena Swim of the Week: Javier Acevedo Continues World Cup Tear With 1:49.7 200 BK
Acevedo has been consistently improving in recent years, and now owns five different SCM Canadian Records after his 200 back and 100 IM double in Indy. Archive photo via Ben Dornan. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
Katie Ledecky Cracks World Record in Indianapolis with 7:57.42 SCM 800 Free
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2013. World Jr Record: 7:59.44, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2018. World Cup Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2013. US Open Record: 8:04.77, Lotte Friis (DEN), 2011. PODIUM:. Katie Ledecky (CLB) – 7:57.42 WR. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 8:07.12.
Katie Grimes Breaks SCM World Junior Record In Women’s 1500 Free – 15:42.05
SCM (25 meters) U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes took hold of the World Junior Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle (SCM) on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Grimes, racing alongside French native Alexa Reyna in an official WJR attempt that took place following the conclusion of the prelim session of the FINA World Cup, finished in a time of 15:42.05 in the event, taking down the previous record of 15:45.29 set by Turkey’s Merve Tuncel in December 2020.
Wasick Moves To #3 All-Time With 23.10 50 Freestyle, Breaks Polish Record
SCM (25 meters) Kasia Wasick pulled off her third straight victory in the 50 freestyle during night 1 of the Indianapolis World Cup. Wasick hit a 23.10 to reset the Polish record in that event and become the 3rd-fastest woman in the history of the event. Her time was faster than her own previous national record of 23.30 from 2020 and she replaced Cate Campbell as #3 all-time.
SwimSwam Pulse: 79% Pick Ryan Lochte As Michael Phelps’ Greatest Rival
With longevity and competitiveness across a number of events, fans believe Ryan Lochte was the Michael Phelps' best rival during his career. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
Charlotte Bonnet Misses French Record by .02 at French Championships
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) 17-year old French backstroker Mary Moluh continued her rise to stardom on Thursday on the first day of the French Elite Short Course Championships. The meet serves a dual purpose: it is both awarding national championship spots, and it is the...
Lorenzo Mora Breaks Italian Record In 200 Back On Day 1 of Nico Sapio Trophy
SCM (25 meters) Lorenzo Mora stole the show on the opening day of the Nico Sapio Trophy in Genoa, setting a new Italian Record in the men’s 200 backstroke while also winning the 50 back. Mora, 24, negative-split his way to a time of 1:48.72 in the 200 back,...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/4/2022
High school and club meets are progressively getting faster as we work our way into November. Here are some of the past week's highlights. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with...
Javier Acevedo Breaks 2 Canadian Records on Opening Night of World Cup in Indy
SCM (25 meters) Javier Acevedo broke two more Canadian records on the opening night of the final World Cup series stop in Indianapolis on Thursday. The 24-year-old from Ontario began his evening by becoming the first swimmer from his nation to clock a sub-1:50 time in the men’s 200 back final before setting another national mark in the men’s 100 IM final to cap off his impressive double. Acevedo has now lowered four Canadian standards during this year’s World Cup series to give him eight national records in total.
