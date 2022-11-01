Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Para Swimmer Ne Jeeta Rajyotsava Award – Indian Swimming News
Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam Bhi Add Karwa Liya Hai Jonhone Is Year Rajyotsava Award Jeeta Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Belagavi-Based Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam...
swimswam.com
AMU Me Hui Open Swimming Championship 2022 – Indian Swimming News
Abdul Mannan Jo Ki VM Hall Ke Hai Unhone Second Par Finished Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. S Kashif Hasan Naqvi Jo Ki Non-Resident Student’s Centre (NRSC) Ke Hai Unhone Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Ke Swimming Club, Games Committee Mei Hui Aligarh District Age Group/Open Swimming Championship 2022 Ke Men’s Category Mei Jeet Haasil Ki.
swimswam.com
Chinese Swimmer Smashes Freestyle World Record In Anti Wave Equipped Pool
In Thursday’s landmark swim in Beijing, Li Bingjie shaved more than two-and-a-half seconds off the four-year-old mark set by Australia's rival Ariarne Titmus. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner. October 30, 2022 – Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie has smashed the women’s...
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record by Six Seconds in 800 SCM Free
SCM (25 meters) Summer McIntosh lowered her Canadian record in the women’s 800 SCM freestyle by more than six seconds with her runner-up finish behind new world record holder Katie Ledecky on the last night of the World Cup series in Indianapolis. WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/4/2022
High school and club meets are progressively getting faster as we work our way into November. Here are some of the past week's highlights. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with...
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Breaks SCM World Junior Record In Women’s 1500 Free – 15:42.05
SCM (25 meters) U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes took hold of the World Junior Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle (SCM) on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Grimes, racing alongside French native Alexa Reyna in an official WJR attempt that took place following the conclusion of the prelim session of the FINA World Cup, finished in a time of 15:42.05 in the event, taking down the previous record of 15:45.29 set by Turkey’s Merve Tuncel in December 2020.
swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Gives Honest Analysis on How Going Pro has Affected His Swimming
SCM (25 meters) Shaine Casas has seen his star rise in the last year and a half since narrowly missing the 2020 US Olympic Team in Omaha. He made the 2021 short course world championships team, won 6 medals in Abu Dhabi, then followed that up with a bronze in the 200 back at the long course world champs in Budapest.
swimswam.com
Katie Ledecky Cracks World Record in Indianapolis with 7:57.42 SCM 800 Free
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2013. World Jr Record: 7:59.44, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2018. World Cup Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2013. US Open Record: 8:04.77, Lotte Friis (DEN), 2011. PODIUM:. Katie Ledecky (CLB) – 7:57.42 WR. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 8:07.12.
swimswam.com
Javier Acevedo Clocks 49.71 SCM 100 Back to Bring Canadian Record Under 50 Seconds
SCM (25 meters) World Jr Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017. Javier Acevedo is one of several Canadians to break a Canadian Record tonight at the World Cup stop in Indianapolis. Swimming a 49.71, Acevedo finished fourth in the 100 back tonight, just 0.04 seconds off the podium. Nonetheless, it...
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Ilya Kharun Cracks Canadian Record in SCM 50 Fly with a 22.47
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 2021. World Jr Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS), 2020. World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018. US Open Record: 22.06, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019. PODIUM:. Dylan Carter (TTO) – 21.99 US Open. Chad Le Clos (RSA)...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Javier Acevedo Continues World Cup Tear With 1:49.7 200 BK
Acevedo has been consistently improving in recent years, and now owns five different SCM Canadian Records after his 200 back and 100 IM double in Indy. Archive photo via Ben Dornan. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
swimswam.com
Lorenzo Mora Breaks His 2nd Italian Record in 2 Days at Nico Sapio
SCM (25 meters), timed finals. Lorenzo Mora broke his 2nd Italian Record in as many days on Saturday at the 48th annual Nico Sapio Trophy. The 24-year old swam a 49.37 in Saturday’s evening session. That swim broke the Italian Record of 49.62 that was set two weeks ago at the Berlin stop of the World Cup tour. His previous personal best was a 49.93 done at the 2021 World Short Course Championships.
swimswam.com
Charlotte Bonnet Misses French Record by .02 at French Championships
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) 17-year old French backstroker Mary Moluh continued her rise to stardom on Thursday on the first day of the French Elite Short Course Championships. The meet serves a dual purpose: it is both awarding national championship spots, and it is the...
swimswam.com
Ledecky World Record, Texas-UVA, & Peaty’s Motivation | THE SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week we discuss Katie Ledecky's 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty's new-found motivation. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Katie Ledecky‘s 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty‘s...
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) We’re back for the second finals session of the FINA World Cup in Indianapolis. Night 1 provided lots of excitement, and this session should provide more of the same. Katie Ledecky posted the top time of the morning in the women’s 200 freestyle, narrowly edging out...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 79% Pick Ryan Lochte As Michael Phelps’ Greatest Rival
With longevity and competitiveness across a number of events, fans believe Ryan Lochte was the Michael Phelps' best rival during his career. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
swimswam.com
Alexa Reyna Downs 1500 French Age Record for 17-year-olds
In a time trial yesterday afternoon, Alexa Reyna took down the French record in the 1500 for 17-year-olds with a time of 16:02.61 Current photo via Alexa Reyna. French native Alexa Reyna demolished the French Age Record for 17-year-old girls in the 1500m freestyle in a time trial yesterday afternoon in Indianapolis. Reyna raced alongside US Olympian Katie Grimes to stop the clock at 16:02.61. Her swim was almost 16 seconds faster than the previous record from 2016, held by Margaux Bernard. The swim is about a four second drop from her previous best time of 16:06.55.
swimswam.com
Gretchen Walsh Rocks 52.09 for Fastest 100 Yard IM Ever (Race Video)
SCY (25 Yards) Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. “Tech suit? Where we’re going we don’t need a tech suit.” So might say University of Virginia sophomore Gretchen Walsh, who has been tearing up the pool in the still-young season with fast swim after fast swim. Just two weeks ago Walsh clocked the fastest 100 yard fly ever done without a tech suit. Tonight, at the UVA-Texas dual meet, Walsh etched her name into the (unofficial) history books with a 52.09 100 yard IM. While the men of both teams were wearing tech suits, the women were all in practice suits, as you can see in the video below.
swimswam.com
Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
swimswam.com
16-Member Dutch Team Announced For Short Course Worlds; Kamminga Opting Out
SCM (25 meters) The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) announced a 16-swimmer roster that will represent the Netherlands at the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, though one key name is glaringly absent. Arno Kamminga, the lone active Dutch swimmer who won an individual medal at the 2021 SC...
Comments / 0