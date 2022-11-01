SCY (25 Yards) Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. “Tech suit? Where we’re going we don’t need a tech suit.” So might say University of Virginia sophomore Gretchen Walsh, who has been tearing up the pool in the still-young season with fast swim after fast swim. Just two weeks ago Walsh clocked the fastest 100 yard fly ever done without a tech suit. Tonight, at the UVA-Texas dual meet, Walsh etched her name into the (unofficial) history books with a 52.09 100 yard IM. While the men of both teams were wearing tech suits, the women were all in practice suits, as you can see in the video below.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO