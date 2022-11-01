On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Tight end Mitchell Evans spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say. “I love hard-nosed football. It’s great. We ran, last week vs. Syracuse, the gap play like 20 times or something like that. It’s hard-nosed football and big boy football. I kind of love that. It worked, obviously, and we rushed for a lot of yards with the best backfield in the country and the best offensive line in the country. It’s a fun thing to do with a great group of guys.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO