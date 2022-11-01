ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia football releases video revealing Vince Dooley patch on jersey

The Georgia football program and the entire University of Georgia suffered a tremendous loss last week when longtime Bulldogs football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley died at 90 years old. The university has taken several steps to honor Dooley’s memory, including releasing a sneak peak Friday of one we’ll see in person come game time on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia football releases hype trailer for Tennessee game

ATHENS, Ga. -- It's the eve of the sixth conference game for Georgia and the team released its eighth game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on No. 1 Tennessee at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 90-second feature titled 'It's about us,' narrated by former Dawgs defensive end Travon Walker. Watch the video below.
ATHENS, GA
Demarcus Riddick commitment propels Georgia to No. 1 in 2024 team rankings

There’s a new No. 1 team atop the 2024 class rankings. Georgia moved to the top spot in the 2024 cycle on Friday following the commitment of four-star athlete DeMarcus Riddick. The Chilton County, Alabama native’s pledge to the Bulldogs moved Georgia to No. 1 with 141.70 points, with Notre Dame (138.91), Florida State (119.76), LSU (110.69), and Alabama (104.08).
ATHENS, GA
Five Questions: No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

ATHENS, Georgia — Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 3:30 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday at Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions the top-ranked Tennessee must answer against the...
ATHENS, GA
Bold predictions: Tennessee at Georgia

Tennessee has entered the final month of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our four-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After crushing Kentucky by 38 points, top-ranked Tennessee heads out on the road to play third-ranked Georgia in a massive high-stakes game in Athens (3:30 p.m., CBS).
ATHENS, GA
Notable Comments from Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans Ahead of Clemson

On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Tight end Mitchell Evans spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say. “I love hard-nosed football. It’s great. We ran, last week vs. Syracuse, the gap play like 20 times or something like that. It’s hard-nosed football and big boy football. I kind of love that. It worked, obviously, and we rushed for a lot of yards with the best backfield in the country and the best offensive line in the country. It’s a fun thing to do with a great group of guys.”
CLEMSON, SC
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
ANN ARBOR, MI
