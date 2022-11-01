Read full article on original website
Related
Tuscaloosa Native, LSU Player Speaks on Playing Bama
Tuscaloosa native and current LSU punter, Jay Bramblett, met with the media this week to discuss the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Bramblett, a Hillcrest graduate, mentioned that lots of people from home were calling and asking for tickets to the premiere game. “Too many people... we aren't going to go...
How Tiger Stadium became Bryant-Denny West
The Alabama-LSU rivalry has been a back and forth since the turn of the century. Both teams have accounted for 41% of the national championships since 2000. LSU has won three national championships, led by three different coaches including Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron. Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Saban has won six additional national championships for Alabama.
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Three
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to his final three schools. The defensive star will be choosing between Florida, LSU, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 15 nationally, No. 2 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.
Why These Non-Alabama Fans Showed Up in Crimson Tide Gear
The Alabama volleyball team earned an impressive road win over the Texas A&M Aggies behind a great crowd on Wednesday night. During the game, the Alabama volleyball twitter account made a post that showcased many passionate fans in attendance supporting the Crimson Tide in Reed Arena. It was nice to...
Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Lists Alabama in Top Four
Four-star cornerback Damari Brown has listed the University of Alabama as a final contender for his 2023 commitment according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Brown has listed Alabama, Florida State, Miami and Clemson as the final four schools he will be choosing from. Brown visited Tuscaloosa two weekends ago, when the Crimson Tide took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 30-6.
Can the Tide Maintain Success at Death Valley?
It is evident that the Tide struggles when away from Bryant-Denny stadium, whether it's rowdy fans or noise levels. This Saturday, Alabama is facing LSU in Tiger Stadium, which many believe is the loudest stadium in the country. When Alabama faced off against Tennessee in Knoxville, the noise levels reached...
Calera Pummeled on Patriot Parkway
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Hillcrest High School Patriots welcomed the Calera High School Eagles to Patriot Parkway for the opening round of the playoffs Friday night. Hillcrest fans across the Tuscaloosa region have been anxious to see whether the Patriots would be able to maintain the level of dominance they displayed this regular season without star players Ethan Crawford and Ja'marian Johnson.
It’s Decision Day for 5-Star QB Julian Sayin
2024 5-Star Quarterback Julian Sayin will announce his college commitment today. He has narrowed down his final three schools to LSU, Georgia and Alabama. Sayin is the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 14 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. Sayin visited Alabama October 22...
Five-Star Quarterback Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Calif., native announced his decision live on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon. "Alabama's the standard for college football. I want to be coached hard by coach Saban and coach O'Brien. It's a special place and it's the highest level of football," said Sayin.
Two Alabama Alumni Named AFC Players of the Month
Two former Alabama football stars have been named players of the month in the NFL's AFC. Derrick Henry, running back for the Tennessee Titans took home the offensive honor, while Quinnen Williams, defensive lineman for the New York Jets, earned the defensive distinction. Both players are off to great starts...
Rewind: A Look Back at Alabama’s Last Minute Comeback Against LSU in 2012
The Crimson Tide looked to bring back-to-back titles to Tuscaloosa after embarrassing LSU in the 2011 BCS National Championship with a 21-0 shutout. The stacked Alabama roster consisted of several notable names such as AJ McCarron, TJ Yeldon, and Kevin Norwood. The Tide handily defeated both No. 8 Michigan and...
The First Saturday of November – History of Alabama vs. LSU Rivalry
Throughout college football history, Alabama vs. LSU has always been a huge rivalry. This game is always one of the most highly anticipated games every season. This rivalry is entirely lopsided in Alabama's favor. The overall series record is 55-26-5, Alabama leading. The Crimson Tide started facing the Tigers on...
Quinerly and Miller Awarded All-SEC Preseason Honors
The SEC announces their preseason All-SEC teams right before Alabama Crimson Tide basketball opens their season against the Longwood Lancers. Making an appearance on the list are two Tide hoopers, senior guard Jahvon Quinerly being named to the first team and freshman forward Brandon Miller being named second team. Quinerly...
Two Alabama Stars Named Bednarik Award Semifinalists
As the second half of the season gets ready to kickoff for Alabama, the Crimson Tide defense received early recognition for their efforts this season. On Tuesday, November 1st, Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry were named semifinalists for the Bednarik award. The Bednarik Award...
Bama Basketball Star, NBA Standout Bringing Cajun Restaurant to Tuscaloosa Strip
One of Alabama Basketball's greatest success stories is bringing the taste of Cajun cooking to the Tuscaloosa Strip, the Thread has learned. JaMychal Green, an Alabama native and graduate of Montgomery's St. Jude Educational Institute, was a star for the Crimson Tide from 2008 until 2012. His professional career took time to develop, but since 2015 he has earned playtime in more than 400 NBA games including stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets and currently for the Golden State Warriors.
Nominate a Teacher to Get Iron Bowl Tickets from Terry Saban This ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’
One lucky teacher will score tickets to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Auburn Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium at the end of the month, courtesy of the king and queen of Alabama football. In a video announcement, Terry Saban said she and her husband Coach Nick Saban will give...
Pickens County Tornados vs. Wadley Bulldogs Preview
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It is high school football playoff season in Alabama, and we have a rematch from last years class 1A semifinals between Pickens County High School (7-3, 7-1) and Wadley High School (6-4, 5-1). Last year Wadley took the victory 41-36 placing the team in the finals against Sweet Water High School, where Wadley lost 40-16.
Gordo Manhandles Ohatchee in First-Round Playoff Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo collected its tenth win of the season over Ohatchee (3-8) on Friday night to advance to the second round of the state playoffs. The Green Wave (10-1) defeated Ohatchee 50-6...
Bibb County Upset By Jacksonville 35-28 In First Round
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-4, 6-1) season came to an end in disappointing fashion on Friday night as they were defeated by the Jacksonville Golden Eagles on the last play of the game.
Aliceville Advances Into Second Round With Blowout Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Aliceville Yellowjackets (10-1, 6-0) entered round one of the Class 2A AHSAA as top four seed. The Yellowjackets left no doubt about their status as favorites as they send West End Walnut Grove packing 62-13 to advance into round two of the playoffs.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0