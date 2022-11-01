ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell

Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Atlanta, Georgia native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation; She soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.
STATESBORO, GA
Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
Stacey Abrams in Savannah November 4

Stacey Abrams visits voters in Savannah Nov. 4. Statesboro High School cancels football game after …. Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands …. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands to Hilton Head Island. Hampton County residents...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dirt Road Capital: Georgia-grown cotton shirts now on sale for Bulloch County-wide FFA fundraiser

Andrea Whitfield of Ag South attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo and the Georgia FFA State Convention in 2021. While there, she first noticed the Support Georgia Agriculture merchandise. When she saw their products and heard that they donate 25% of every item sold to the Georgia FFA Foundation, she started following them on social media and in the news. After some time, she noticed that they were doing fundraisers for specific FFA Chapters. Andrea said, “I immediately reached out to find out how Bulloch County could participate. After filling out the ‘need info’ on the website about the fundraiser, I connected with Scott Chapman.”
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Miller Plantation, Screven County

This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
HINESVILLE, GA
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
SAVANNAH, GA
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
Citizens concerned about lack of upkeep at A.C. Dunlap Cemetery

According to a concerned group of local citizens, A.C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery off East Olliff Street near Packinghouse Road has fallen into disrepair. The cemetery, formerly known as Eastside Cemetery, is on privately owned land. It is adjacent to the current, much larger Eastside Cemetery. (The current Eastside Cemetery is owned and maintained by the City of Statesboro.)
STATESBORO, GA
Police: 1 person shot overnight near Savannah elementary school

SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was a heavy police presence late Thursday night near Shuman Elementary School in Savannah. Authorities blocked off a part of the school around 10 p.m. as the investigation unfolded. On Friday, police confirmed one person was shot and sustained a non life-threatening injury. It happened...
SAVANNAH, GA
