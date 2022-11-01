Andrea Whitfield of Ag South attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo and the Georgia FFA State Convention in 2021. While there, she first noticed the Support Georgia Agriculture merchandise. When she saw their products and heard that they donate 25% of every item sold to the Georgia FFA Foundation, she started following them on social media and in the news. After some time, she noticed that they were doing fundraisers for specific FFA Chapters. Andrea said, “I immediately reached out to find out how Bulloch County could participate. After filling out the ‘need info’ on the website about the fundraiser, I connected with Scott Chapman.”

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO