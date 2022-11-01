Read full article on original website
Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell
Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Atlanta, Georgia native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation; She soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.
Statesboro Area Transit bus system set to begin running in January 2023
The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to bring a new accessible transit system to the Statesboro area. The transit system is projected to begin running in January 2023 and will provide a free transportation service to its citizens for the first six months. After the...
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth council member files ethics complaint against another council member
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth council member’s ethics is being called into question. WTOC Investigates obtained several claims of ethics violations filed against Councilwoman Jo Smith. Councilmember Rufus Bright filed it - cosigned by two other council members Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens. Out-of-city residency. That’s...
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 5 through Friday, November 11. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WSAV-TV
Stacey Abrams in Savannah November 4
Stacey Abrams visits voters in Savannah Nov. 4. Statesboro High School cancels football game after …. Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands …. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands to Hilton Head Island. Hampton County residents...
Dirt Road Capital: Georgia-grown cotton shirts now on sale for Bulloch County-wide FFA fundraiser
Andrea Whitfield of Ag South attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo and the Georgia FFA State Convention in 2021. While there, she first noticed the Support Georgia Agriculture merchandise. When she saw their products and heard that they donate 25% of every item sold to the Georgia FFA Foundation, she started following them on social media and in the news. After some time, she noticed that they were doing fundraisers for specific FFA Chapters. Andrea said, “I immediately reached out to find out how Bulloch County could participate. After filling out the ‘need info’ on the website about the fundraiser, I connected with Scott Chapman.”
Elevated event space coming with The Foxhall in the West District
Three successful business leaders, Randy Childs, Sean Davis and Josh Whitfield have come together to create The Foxhall in Statesboro’s West District. The Foxhall will be an elevated event space designed to give any event the best atmosphere through architecture and experience. They are projecting a February 2023 opening.
WJCL
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stops by Coastal Georgia, talks priorities if elected
STATESBORO, Ga. — The most recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Georgia's incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, with a 7% lead over Stacey Abrams, but that's not discouraging the democratic candidate. Abrams stopped by Savannah and Statesboro on Friday in the hopes of securing more support. "We can win...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miller Plantation, Screven County
This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen Wynslee Morris celebrates her success
Following her recent victory at the 83rd Miss Georgia Forestry state level competition, Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen Wynslee Morris sought to share her success with Bulloch County Board Chairman Roy Thompson, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, and Brad Deal, County Engineer. After winning the title in the State...
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
wtoc.com
Liberty County’s planning commission to consider two new rezoning proposals
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Development in Liberty County continues to grow particularly off of Interstate 95 at exit 76 in Midway. There are two additional pieces of land that are up to be zoned industrial off of Islands Highway in Midway. People who live in the area say they have...
Fortune named Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Citizens Bank of the South
David H. Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank of the South announces the promotion of Mandy B. Fortune to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. This news follows the recent promotion of Matthew Huling to Bulloch County President. Fortune will continue her duties in the Statesboro office while also assuming...
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
Citizens concerned about lack of upkeep at A.C. Dunlap Cemetery
According to a concerned group of local citizens, A.C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery off East Olliff Street near Packinghouse Road has fallen into disrepair. The cemetery, formerly known as Eastside Cemetery, is on privately owned land. It is adjacent to the current, much larger Eastside Cemetery. (The current Eastside Cemetery is owned and maintained by the City of Statesboro.)
WJCL
Police: 1 person shot overnight near Savannah elementary school
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was a heavy police presence late Thursday night near Shuman Elementary School in Savannah. Authorities blocked off a part of the school around 10 p.m. as the investigation unfolded. On Friday, police confirmed one person was shot and sustained a non life-threatening injury. It happened...
