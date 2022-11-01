Read full article on original website
TSmith
2d ago
Until Chris Licht removes all vestiges of the Fake News media from CNN. It will always be considered just that. Fake News.
Russell Bickford
2d ago
Don of you want to keep this position you should keep your leftist Socialist Democrat politics at home. Just report the news without putting any political spin on it. About the only position left there for you would be at CNN would be to work in the mail room.
Publius Red
2d ago
geesh...copycat of fox and friends just with two women and a man instead of two men and a woman. CNN, you can do better than that. Lemon will make this show a loser with vis extremist lies.
Related
Popculture
CNN Anchor off the Air Amid Investigation
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been off the air reportedly because of an internal investigation into an undisclosed incident. Sciutto, 52, was last seen on CNN Newsroom on Monday, but Poppy Harlow anchored the morning show solo on Tuesday and Wednesday. The investigation is reportedly linked to a serious injury he sustained in Amsterdam.
CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Houston Chronicle
The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Chelsea Clinton and Her Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Marriage Is So Sweet! See Rare Photos Together
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have a pretty epic love story! The pair first met back in the ‘90s when they were students and realized their connection was one of a kind. Since their nuptials in 2010, the happy couple have made a few rare appearances together in the public eye.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
AdWeek
Ted Turner, Wolf Blitzer, Judy Woodruff Among Those Who Paid Tribute to the Late Bernard Shaw
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN formally paid tribute to the late Bernard Shaw Thursday evening at the National Press Club in Washington. Shaw, the network’s original...
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Pelosi attack: woman claiming to be suspect David DePape's stepdaughter says he was abusive
A woman claiming to be the stepdaughter of suspected Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he was abusive toward her and her siblings, but he tried to be 'a good person.'
Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut
Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings
His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
msn.com
Chris Wallace Ratings Plummet As CNN Staffers Are Warned Of 'Unsettling' Changes
Chris Wallace's new show on CNN isn't bringing in the viewership that network execs may hope for, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sunday's show brought in the lowest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Media Research. Furthermore, stats revealed that his show has also driven down the time slot for CNN over 20...
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
"File:Carl Azuz.png" by Zippy Greff is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Carl Azuz, the longtime host of the CNN10 YouTube news program that is shown in schools across the world, has left the network.
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
