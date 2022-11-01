ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSmith
2d ago

Until Chris Licht removes all vestiges of the Fake News media from CNN. It will always be considered just that. Fake News.

Reply
26
Russell Bickford
2d ago

Don of you want to keep this position you should keep your leftist Socialist Democrat politics at home. Just report the news without putting any political spin on it. About the only position left there for you would be at CNN would be to work in the mail room.

Reply(3)
11
Publius Red
2d ago

geesh...copycat of fox and friends just with two women and a man instead of two men and a woman. CNN, you can do better than that. Lemon will make this show a loser with vis extremist lies.

Reply
7
