ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in history after opening reservations for the world's biggest cruise ship sailing in 2024 — take a look around the ship

Slide 1 of 42: Royal Caribbean International saw its largest booking day ever after opening reservations for the Icon of the Seas. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
Cruising World

Fountaine Pajot’s Samana 59: Sailing the Sweet Spot

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. With a length overall of 61 feet, 7 inches and a beam of just over 31 feet, Fountaine Pajot’s Samana 59 is a big boat. As I wandered fore and aft, upstairs and down, while sailing on a sun-splashed morning on Chesapeake Bay with Cruising World’s Boat of the Year judges, I found multiple places to stop and take in the surroundings.
MARYLAND STATE
WanderWisdom

Video of Flooded 'Carnival' Cruise Ship Cabin Has People Talking

As fun and relaxing as cruise trips can be, when something goes wrong, it goes really wrong. During the peak of the covid pandemic, fast-spreading illness and prolonged quarantines were major concerns. But even without taking potential illness into account, there is another problem many cruise-goers encounter: flooding. Unfortunately, such...
a-z-animals.com

Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat

Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat. Fishing always has an element of mystery to it. Once you toss your line in the water, you really don’t know what could be lurking beneath the surface! In most freshwater environments, river monsters are the worst things you can encounter, but in the ocean who knows what sorts of things you could accidentally hook? In a recently uploaded TikTok, we see just how crazy the ocean’s creatures can be, and also get a bit of insight into a practice that is harming sea life.
wanderwithwonder.com

Royal Caribbean Introduces Icon of the Seas: A New Class of Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean offered a sneak peek of their newest ship, Icon of the Seas. Book now* for early 2024 sailings. If you’re looking to plan an epic family or multigenerational vacation in 2024 and beyond, put Royal Caribbean’s newest gem, Icon of the Seas, on your travel bucket list. I got a virtual sneak peek at what passengers will experience when they board the Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon Class that’s been five years in the making.
BBC

Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago

A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
CNN

Bozcaada: An unspoilt island paradise in the Aegean

(CNN) — It takes around half an hour to reach the island of Bozcaada from the Geyikli port on the Turkish mainland, the vast glistening expanse of the Aegean a constant visual companion. As this idyllic island sails into view, one of the first things that catches the eye...
The Hill

Save the AUKUS partnership — share the B-21 bomber

AUKUS, the defense technology partnership that Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States formed in September 2021, is already in trouble. The central focus of AUKUS is to provide Australia’s navy with state-of-the-art nuclear-powered attack submarines, to replace Australia’s aging and nearly obsolete Collins class boats. Achieving this upgrade would give Australia a long-range military asset that could patrol the Taiwan Strait and western Pacific, countering China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) alongside U.S. and Japanese forces.
VIRGINIA STATE
Robb Report

This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy

In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
marlinmag.com

New Boats of 2023

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. From fishy, innovative 40-foot dayboats and walkarounds to 90-foot super-sport-fishermen capable of amazing range, amenities and comfort, the next generation of boats is almost beyond imagination. And yet, they all share a technological edge in the design, construction techniques, propulsion, electronics, and optional equipment that was almost unheard of just a handful of years ago. Those advancements continue to push the boundaries of reality in the world of sport fishing from a group of incredibly talented builders.
FLORIDA STATE
cntraveler.com

A Road Trip Along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, Home to Vineyards, Oyster Farms, and Sleepy Island Detours

The mere mention of Croatia conjures up images of crystalline blue waters, orange-roofed historic towns, and languid days spent island hopping. But traversing the country’s coastline by car, especially during shoulder season, can be just as spectacular. A drive along the southern Dalmatian Coast will bring you to delights often overlooked by the masses: family-run wineries on dramatic sloping hills, oyster farms nestled in quiet turquoise bays, centuries-old villages, and protected lakes and rivers that are perfect for paddleboarding, windsurfing, and kayaking.
puravidamoms.com

Bajos del Toro- Blue Waterfalls in Costa Rica

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. A few years ago we moved to Costa Rica with our kids in search of off-the-beaten-path adventures to do that were free or low cost. At the time, (in 2019) the Rio Celeste waterfall, also...
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy