Normal, IL

247Sports

NDSU vs. Western Illinois Preview

It's always difficult to properly preview a game any time you're more than a four-touchdown favorite, which is the situation the Bison find themselves in this weekend in Maccomb, Illinois. The Leathernecks are usually penciled in as a victory, especially when NDSU's on the road. The Bison have never lost at WIU. That isn't to say anyone from North Dakota State loves the road trip to Western Illinois. Lodging is complicated. Travel is complicated. The environment leaves a lot to be desired.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’

Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
FARGO, ND
beckersasc.com

Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show

The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KX News

Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

People in Fargo dream about what they'd do if they win tonight's $1.2B Powerball prize

(Fargo, ND) -- People in Fargo have some ideas on what they would do with the money if they purchase the winning ticket for tonight's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot. "I didn't realize it was happening, but now that you mention it I might go buy a ticket. I'd probably quit my job and probably travel a lot," said one man on the street when questioned by WDAY News First.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Woman injured in accident near Fisher

A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
FISHER, MN
wdayradionow.com

Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
FARGO, ND

