It's always difficult to properly preview a game any time you're more than a four-touchdown favorite, which is the situation the Bison find themselves in this weekend in Maccomb, Illinois. The Leathernecks are usually penciled in as a victory, especially when NDSU's on the road. The Bison have never lost at WIU. That isn't to say anyone from North Dakota State loves the road trip to Western Illinois. Lodging is complicated. Travel is complicated. The environment leaves a lot to be desired.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO