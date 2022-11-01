Read full article on original website
247Sports
NDSU vs. Western Illinois Preview
It's always difficult to properly preview a game any time you're more than a four-touchdown favorite, which is the situation the Bison find themselves in this weekend in Maccomb, Illinois. The Leathernecks are usually penciled in as a victory, especially when NDSU's on the road. The Bison have never lost at WIU. That isn't to say anyone from North Dakota State loves the road trip to Western Illinois. Lodging is complicated. Travel is complicated. The environment leaves a lot to be desired.
Illini Visit Primer: James Brown
Lead basketball reporter Derek Piper breaks down Illinois' chances with James Brown heading into his official visit.
ndsu.edu
‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’
Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
valleynewslive.com
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
beckersasc.com
Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
According to a press release from the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, North Dakota, a big named country/crossover artist has just been added to the Fair lineup in 2023. Just announced, Dan + Shay will be coming back to North Dakota on Friday, July 7th. Dan + Shay...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
newsdakota.com
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
wdayradionow.com
People in Fargo dream about what they'd do if they win tonight's $1.2B Powerball prize
(Fargo, ND) -- People in Fargo have some ideas on what they would do with the money if they purchase the winning ticket for tonight's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot. "I didn't realize it was happening, but now that you mention it I might go buy a ticket. I'd probably quit my job and probably travel a lot," said one man on the street when questioned by WDAY News First.
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
wdayradionow.com
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
valleynewslive.com
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
