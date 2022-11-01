Read full article on original website
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic. Powerball fever has swept California and much of the nation. The value of Saturday night’s drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is the largest in history. Even those who don’t play the lottery often can’t seem to resist getting in on the action.
Election 2022: This is everything you need to know about Prop 28
OAKLAND, Calif. - California voters will decide on seven propositions on the November ballot. Among them, Proposition 28, a measure to guarantee annual funding for arts and music education in public schools. "This is the one thing voters can vote ‘yes’ on, where 6 million kids in public schools across...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
Push to increase California voter turnout
Many groups are pushing voters, especially younger ones, to come out and vote before Nov. 8. Allie Rasmus reports.
Chance of wet weekend weather and what it means for fire season
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain may put a damper on some plans in the Bay Area this weekend, but it's good news for firefighters and the overall fire season outlook. November has ushered in considerably colder temperatures, accompanied by frost advisories for parts of the North Bay. Saturday will be mostly...
FBI: Man who threatened NJ synagogues 'no longer' dangerous
NEWARK - FBI agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. Law enforcement authorities questioned the man, whose identity was not immediately...
