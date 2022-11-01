ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Kyrie Irving Makes Belated Apology Hours After His Suspension

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving has finally apologized to Jewish families and communities hours after being suspended for posting about a documentary containing antisemitic statements on Twitter. Taking to Instagram early Friday morning, Irving said he initially reacted “out of emotion” and that he believed he was “being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic” after he promoted a virulently hateful film on social media.He said that instead he should have spent his time “focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt...
rolling out

Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie

Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
ESPN

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; Kyrie 8 launch off

WASHINGTON -- Nike has suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in the wake of the controversy surrounding his social media post about a book and movie containing antisemitic tropes, the company announced Friday night. Nike also said it will no longer launch Irving's new shoe, the Kyrie...
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism response

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of a film that has been heavily criticized for its antisemitism views. Irving has largely been avoiding the media since this criticism began, and when he did address reporters, it didn’t go...
thecomeback.com

Suspended Kyrie Irving set to lose shocking amount of money

The Brooklyn Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday after Irving refused to explicitly apologize for sharing an antisemitic film during media availability earlier in the week. “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” was all Irving would say. The Nets announced...
thecomeback.com

Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
The Ringer

The Self-Inflicted Demise of Kyrie Irving

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets (finally) suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games, without pay, hours after he once again refused to apologize for publicizing a film that embraces and disseminates antisemitism. When asked earlier that day during a press scrum whether he was surprised by the...
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving finally apologizes for sharing controversial video

Hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving has finally apologized for sharing a controversial movie, which contained antisemitic messages, on social media. Irving’s apology, which was shared by Shams Charania of The Athletic said in part:. “While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary...
Deadspin

Jay-Z is ready for his big piece of the NFL pie

What’s better than one billionaire, partnering up with a wealthier one?. The Washington Commanders are up for sale, apparently, and there are several suitors, one being the man who joined forces with the NFL to both “Inspire Change,” and significantly improve the Super Bowl halftime show. TMZ is reporting that Jay-Z wants to put in a bid. However, with a net worth of slightly more than $1 billion, per Forbes, he is looking for a “strategic business partner.”

