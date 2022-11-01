The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving has finally apologized to Jewish families and communities hours after being suspended for posting about a documentary containing antisemitic statements on Twitter. Taking to Instagram early Friday morning, Irving said he initially reacted “out of emotion” and that he believed he was “being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic” after he promoted a virulently hateful film on social media.He said that instead he should have spent his time “focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt...

