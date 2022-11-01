Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrie Irving Makes Belated Apology Hours After His Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving has finally apologized to Jewish families and communities hours after being suspended for posting about a documentary containing antisemitic statements on Twitter. Taking to Instagram early Friday morning, Irving said he initially reacted “out of emotion” and that he believed he was “being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic” after he promoted a virulently hateful film on social media.He said that instead he should have spent his time “focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt...
Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie
Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
ESPN
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; Kyrie 8 launch off
WASHINGTON -- Nike has suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in the wake of the controversy surrounding his social media post about a book and movie containing antisemitic tropes, the company announced Friday night. Nike also said it will no longer launch Irving's new shoe, the Kyrie...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver 'disappointed by Kyrie Irving's failure to offer 'unqualified apology'
A week after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared a film full of antisemitic rhetoric to his millions of followers on social media, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his disappointment in a statement. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism response
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of a film that has been heavily criticized for its antisemitism views. Irving has largely been avoiding the media since this criticism began, and when he did address reporters, it didn’t go...
Blame It on Kyrie Irving
He is incapable of understanding the provocative nature of the rhetoric he continues to spew.
NBA's Adam Silver to meet with Kyrie Irving over ‘reckless decision’ to post antisemitic film
NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday saying that he will meet with Kyrie Irving after the guard shared a link to a movie containing antisemitic material.
thecomeback.com
Suspended Kyrie Irving set to lose shocking amount of money
The Brooklyn Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday after Irving refused to explicitly apologize for sharing an antisemitic film during media availability earlier in the week. “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” was all Irving would say. The Nets announced...
thecomeback.com
Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving
Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
LeBron James Reveals Thoughts on Kyrie Irving's Antisemitic Posts
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving posting antisemitic content
The Ringer
The Self-Inflicted Demise of Kyrie Irving
On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets (finally) suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games, without pay, hours after he once again refused to apologize for publicizing a film that embraces and disseminates antisemitism. When asked earlier that day during a press scrum whether he was surprised by the...
Former Cavs player, Kyrie Irving, issues apology: Here’s what he said
Former Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving has now apologized after repeated calls to do so, over accusations of antisemitism.
thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving finally apologizes for sharing controversial video
Hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving has finally apologized for sharing a controversial movie, which contained antisemitic messages, on social media. Irving’s apology, which was shared by Shams Charania of The Athletic said in part:. “While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary...
Nets Release Strong Statement Admonishing Irving’s Antisemitic Post
The guard was suspended for “no less than five games” since he has yet to apologize for his actions.
Deadspin
Jay-Z is ready for his big piece of the NFL pie
What’s better than one billionaire, partnering up with a wealthier one?. The Washington Commanders are up for sale, apparently, and there are several suitors, one being the man who joined forces with the NFL to both “Inspire Change,” and significantly improve the Super Bowl halftime show. TMZ is reporting that Jay-Z wants to put in a bid. However, with a net worth of slightly more than $1 billion, per Forbes, he is looking for a “strategic business partner.”
Comments / 4