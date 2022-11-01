Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau
There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation
As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
Bleacher Report
Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart Says Rumors of Ime Udoka to Nets Make 'No Sense'
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be happy to see Ime Udoka coaching the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for one year as a result of an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate, but he is now "likely" to take over as coach of the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says
Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Bleacher Report
Report: Rick Pitino, Chris Mack Avoid Punishment After NCAA's Louisville CBB Probe
Former Louisville head basketball coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack won't be disciplined by the NCAA following an investigation into allegations of violating recruiting rules and ethics standards. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, both men avoided any type of punishment and Louisville only received a $5,000 fine with two...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Addresses Promotion of Antisemitic Film, Doesn’t Apologize
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving again avoided apologizing for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Irving spoke with reporters Thursday and was asked directly whether he was "sorry for the hurt that your posts caused people." "I take my responsibility for posting that," he responded. "Some things that were...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Blasts Knicks for Blowing 23-Point Lead vs. Hawks
The New York Knicks were beating the Atlanta Hawks 51-28 midway through the second quarter. Their defense was ferocious, and a balanced offense had the Hawks on their heels. Everything after that point was an abject failure for a Knicks team that has now lost three straight. Atlanta scored 29...
Bleacher Report
Nike Suspends Kyrie Irving Partnership After Nets PG's Promotion of Antisemitic Film
Nike announced Friday that it has suspended its partnership with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Nike said in a statement, per CNBC's Sara Eisen:. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players
It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season
The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners
On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
Bleacher Report
Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Made a 'Reckless Decision' Promoting Antisemitic Film
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed he plans to meet with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to discuss Irving's decision to share a link to an antisemitic film on social media. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled on Game-Winning 3-Point Shot vs. Kings, NBA Says
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Wednesday's Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat game revealed that Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro should have been called for traveling prior to his game-winning three-pointer to cap a 110-107 victory. "Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season
Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection. Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start. They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd...
Bleacher Report
Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview
Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
Bleacher Report
Nets GM Didn't Consider Waiving Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Movie
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday the team didn't consider waiving point guard Kyrie Irving before it announced an indefinite unpaid suspension of at least five games following his promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving issued an apology Thursday night on Instagram, saying he had "no intentions to...
