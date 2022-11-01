ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau

There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation

As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
Bleacher Report

Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Marcus Smart Says Rumors of Ime Udoka to Nets Make 'No Sense'

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be happy to see Ime Udoka coaching the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for one year as a result of an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate, but he is now "likely" to take over as coach of the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report

Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says

Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Blasts Knicks for Blowing 23-Point Lead vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks were beating the Atlanta Hawks 51-28 midway through the second quarter. Their defense was ferocious, and a balanced offense had the Hawks on their heels. Everything after that point was an abject failure for a Knicks team that has now lost three straight. Atlanta scored 29...
Bleacher Report

Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players

It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.
Bleacher Report

Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Made a 'Reckless Decision' Promoting Antisemitic Film

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed he plans to meet with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to discuss Irving's decision to share a link to an antisemitic film on social media. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver...
Bleacher Report

Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season

Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection. Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start. They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd...
Bleacher Report

Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview

Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
Bleacher Report

Nets GM Didn't Consider Waiving Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Movie

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday the team didn't consider waiving point guard Kyrie Irving before it announced an indefinite unpaid suspension of at least five games following his promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving issued an apology Thursday night on Instagram, saying he had "no intentions to...
