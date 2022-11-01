Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
We are officially at the halfway point of the season. As we have noted before, between the extreme levels of parity across the board and offensive production being on a downswing, it’s more important than ever to find value in our WR selections for the week. The hope is the models below will help you get there. Let’s jump right in.
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Tom Brady, Khalil Herbert, Jamaal Williams (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers a 'possibility' to play Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that there is a "possibility" RB Cam Akers plays on Sunday and that the team is "working through" it. (Cameron DaSilva on Twitter) There have been conflicting reports about the Akers-trade saga, but Akers said to reporters on Thursday that he never asked to be off the team. Regardless, Akers returned to practice on Thursday in full and could potentially be in line to play. What that means for his workload is uncertain, though, as the Rams have been unpredictable all year. Expect a balance of RB Ronnie Rivers and Darrell Henderson Jr., and if cleared, Akers to factor in to an unknown capacity.
fantasypros.com
Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
fantasypros.com
Will Gus Edwards Play in Week 9? (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s been an injury-riddled year for Gus Edwards, who opened up the season nursing an ACL injury and is now dealing with a hamstring injury that has forced him to sit out practice all week. The running back is likely the lead man in this offense when he is healthy, showcased by a two-touchdown performance in Week 7 against the Browns. However, with his status up in the air, the team will likely have to turn to Kenyan Drake. So, what is Gus Edwards’ availability for this week? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) doesn't practice Saturday
Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) did not participate in practice on Saturday ahead of Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is still dealing with injuries to his shoulder and knee that have left him sidelined from practice all week. His availability for Monday is very much in question, and there is a good shot he doesn't play this week. If that's the case, rookie Isaiah Likely will presumably slot in as the starting tight end in his absence.
fantasypros.com
Cordarrelle Patterson's Week 9 status to be determined on Saturday
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told the media that he won't have an update on running back Cordarrelle Patterson's status until Saturday. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Saturday is the deadline for the Falcons to activate Patterson if they plan to make him active Sunday and, understandably, Atlanta is taking the decision down to the wire. If he plays, Patterson should be viewed as a low-end RB2 in fantasy while Tyler Allgeier is an RB3. However, if Patterson is forced to miss another game, Allgeier becomes a low-end RB2 while Caleb Huntley rises to the high-end RB4 range.
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Carter (illness) expected to play in Week 9
This is good news for the Chargers as they will already be without their stud receiving duo of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Carter will slide in as the number two wide receiver behind Josh Palmer and should see plenty of targets. Additionally, the matchup is fantastic as the Falcons are allowing the second most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season.
fantasypros.com
Deon Jackson in line to start for the Colts in Week 9
With Jonathan Taylor unlikely to play Sunday, Deon Jackson is set to start for the Colts at running back against the Patriots. (Field Yates on Twitter) Jackson saw 12 carries and caught 10 passes in his last start in Week 6. He might not see as many dump off opportunities with Sam Ehlinger undercenter, but he should still be in line for a huge workload. Jackson is an RB2 play this week.
fantasypros.com
Chase Claypool seeing '10 to 35' snaps Sunday
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said WR Chase Claypool will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but could be on a "10 to 35" snap pitch count. (Brad Biggs on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Claypool was recently acquired by the Bears and is set to make his team debut...
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) not practicing on Thursday
No real surprise here, as Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks after reaggravating his prior foot injury. The second-year speedster will likely be held out until he is back closer to 100% healthy given the recurring issues he's been having. Devin Duvernay should remain atop the depth chart as the de facto WR1 for the Ravens until Bateman can return. Duvernay should be able to retain some boom-or-bust WR3 value whenever Baltimore decides to pass the football.
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) held out of practice Thursday
Taylor missed a couple of games with his ankle injury earlier this season, and after tweaking the injury last Sunday the third-year back has failed to log any practice reps. The Colts could just be handling Taylor with an abundance of caution, but whether or not he gets in any work in Friday's practice will be a strong indicator as to whether or not he will play on Sunday in New England. If Taylor does miss time, Deon Jackson would be the primary option, with newly acquired Zack Moss involved as well.
fantasypros.com
Brandon Ingram (concussion) listed as probable for Friday
Brandon Ingram is probable to make his return to play on Friday against the Warriors after missing four games in concussion protocol. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Ingram looks like he will be good to go on Friday after suffering a concussion against the Jazz on Oct. 23. The 25-year-old should step back into his role as one of the focal points of the New Orleans offense and should be slotted right back into fantasy lineups. Naji Marshall will likely head back to the bench as a result of Ingram's return.
fantasypros.com
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups & Injury Replacement Options: Week 9 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver-wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about it....
fantasypros.com
Joshua Palmer says he will play in Week 9
Palmer has not been officially declared active for Sunday, but the fact that he is saying this is obviously a vote of confidence. With Mike Williams out and Keenan Allen likely missing another game this week, Palmer could be in for a solid workload that could make him a viable fantasy option against the Falcons.
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 9 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s bad enough that we’re in a dreaded six-team bye week — a byepocalypse, if you will. Further complicating matters is the large number of significant fantasy contributors whose status for Week 9 is up in the air due to injuries. Among those players: Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift. (There are others, too.)
fantasypros.com
Week 9 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There isn’t a game in London this week. However, there are six teams on their bye in Week 9. As a result, the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel has 10 games. Naturally, there are fewer featured players because of the reduced slate. However, the players are whittled further due to having nearly half of the season’s worth of data.
fantasypros.com
Mike Evans (ankle) cleared to play in Week 9
Mike Evans (ankle) missed practice on Friday. However, the team described it as a rest day and confirmed such by removing him from the injury report. Evans will play in Week 9, barring a setback. (Gilbert Manzano on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not often that you see a player downgrade...
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 9 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
fantasypros.com
Video: NFL DFS Week 9 Lineup Advice (2022)
Our own Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) are live on Twitter Spaces on the FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) account every Friday afternoon to walk you through the DFS landscape, providing a game-by-game look and advice for your lineups. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>. Beyond...
Comments / 0