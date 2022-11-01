ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Rondale Moore, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson (Week 9)

We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com

Who Should I Start: Tom Brady, Khalil Herbert, Jamaal Williams (2022 Fantasy Football)

Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)

Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 9. Check out all of our weekly fantasy football content >>. If you want to...
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Basketball Category Analysis & Wavier Wire Advice (2022)

It’s Friday. You know what that means. We’ll be looking at players who are widely available and rostered in fewer than 60 percent of fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We’ll be focusing on 8-cat leagues because turnovers are a waste of a category, to be honest. But if...
fantasypros.com

Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 9 (2022)

Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
fantasypros.com

Cordarrelle Patterson's Week 9 status to be determined on Saturday

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told the media that he won't have an update on running back Cordarrelle Patterson's status until Saturday. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Saturday is the deadline for the Falcons to activate Patterson if they plan to make him active Sunday and, understandably, Atlanta is taking the decision down to the wire. If he plays, Patterson should be viewed as a low-end RB2 in fantasy while Tyler Allgeier is an RB3. However, if Patterson is forced to miss another game, Allgeier becomes a low-end RB2 while Caleb Huntley rises to the high-end RB4 range.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remains sidelined Friday

Taylor has now missed practice all week and likely won't play on Sunday. With Nyheim Hines traded to Buffalo, Deon Jackson is in line for a big role against the Patriots. In his last start in Week 6, he caught 10 passes while seeing 13 carries. Sam Ehlinger might not dump the ball off as much as Matt Ryan, but Jackson is still a strong RB2 play this week from a volume standpoint.
fantasypros.com

Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) doesn't practice Saturday

Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) did not participate in practice on Saturday ahead of Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is still dealing with injuries to his shoulder and knee that have left him sidelined from practice all week. His availability for Monday is very much in question, and there is a good shot he doesn't play this week. If that's the case, rookie Isaiah Likely will presumably slot in as the starting tight end in his absence.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Midseason Review: Fantasy Football Hits & Misses (2022)

Now that we’re at the midpoint in the season, it’s a good time to evaluate where we are now compared to where we were back in July and August. Reflection is good for the soul. You learn from it, especially when it contains a healthy dose of humble pie. But the wins are nice, too. Everybody likes to find out that they absolutely nailed something they predicted several months ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
fantasypros.com

Deon Jackson in line to start for the Colts in Week 9

With Jonathan Taylor unlikely to play Sunday, Deon Jackson is set to start for the Colts at running back against the Patriots. (Field Yates on Twitter) Jackson saw 12 carries and caught 10 passes in his last start in Week 6. He might not see as many dump off opportunities with Sam Ehlinger undercenter, but he should still be in line for a huge workload. Jackson is an RB2 play this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Brandon Ingram (concussion) listed as probable for Friday

Brandon Ingram is probable to make his return to play on Friday against the Warriors after missing four games in concussion protocol. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Ingram looks like he will be good to go on Friday after suffering a concussion against the Jazz on Oct. 23. The 25-year-old should step back into his role as one of the focal points of the New Orleans offense and should be slotted right back into fantasy lineups. Naji Marshall will likely head back to the bench as a result of Ingram's return.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 9 Player Projections (2022)

In this piece are my personal NFL Week 9 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 9 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)

The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
fantasypros.com

Mike Evans (ankle) cleared to play in Week 9

Mike Evans (ankle) missed practice on Friday. However, the team described it as a rest day and confirmed such by removing him from the injury report. Evans will play in Week 9, barring a setback. (Gilbert Manzano on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not often that you see a player downgrade...

