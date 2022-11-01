Brandon Ingram is probable to make his return to play on Friday against the Warriors after missing four games in concussion protocol. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Ingram looks like he will be good to go on Friday after suffering a concussion against the Jazz on Oct. 23. The 25-year-old should step back into his role as one of the focal points of the New Orleans offense and should be slotted right back into fantasy lineups. Naji Marshall will likely head back to the bench as a result of Ingram's return.

2 DAYS AGO