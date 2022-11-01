Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Chase Claypool is ready to show his playmaking ability with the Bears
New Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool talked about his hope to show more of his playmaking ability after being traded to the team from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday during his first news conference at Halas Hall on Thursday.
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
247Sports
Very good trading day for rebuil- , er, reloading Pittsburgh Steelers
See, the Steelers aren't rebuilding. Yes, they're 2-6 but they went out and traded for a 30-year-old cornerback to WIN THIS YEAR. Sorry. I'm trying to keep a stiff face and brave upper lip, or something like that, but it's true, so true, that the Steelers are rebuilding. Even with a new 30-year-old cornerback.
A Crystal Ball pick is in for top defensive tackle
A Crystal Ball pick for a priority defensive tackle recruit to South Carolina is in. Here's some info about why.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin addresses potential candidacy at Auburn, endorses Deion Sanders
Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.
247Sports
T.J. Hockenson reacts to trade as Minnesota Vikings land TE from Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions made an in-division trade with the Minnesota Vikings by sending tight end T.J. Hockenson over state lines. The former Iowa tight end was acquired in conjunction with the Vikings placing tight end Irv Smith on injured reserve. For the 6-1 Vikings, it was a move to bolster the offense while the Lions acquired additional draft capital in the trade. Hockenson released a statement thanking Detroit and saying hello to Minnesota.
Midseason departure of veteran Devyn Ford 'shocked' Penn State RBs coach
Speaking with reporters in late August, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider took some extra time to emphasize the value that fourth-year veteran Devyn Ford brought to his room. "I trust him, so I can put him in the game at any time, and that's big for me," Seider...
247Sports
Chase Claypool trade: Bears GM explains landing Steelers WR, impact on Justin Fields at QB
Chase Claypool was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears, and the former Notre Dame wide receiver will get a fresh start in the NFC North. Not only that, he gets former first-round pick and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throwing him the football. Bears general manager Ryan Poles opened up about the trade for Claypool, adding a playmaker to the team’s offense and top weapon for Fields.
247Sports
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
J.T. Tuimoloau had 'the best' defensive performance Jim Knowles has seen and can unlock Ohio State's defense
When Ohio State gets a turnover, something the Buckeyes have done in six straight games, there is a celebration on the sideline. When that turnover is returned for a touchdown, it’s pandemonium for the Scarlet and Gray. That’s the case for most involved with Ohio State anyway. One of...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
Week 10 Big 12 Picks
--------------- Baylor +3.5 at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (ESPN+) Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1) West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Texas -2.5 at Kansas State, 6 p.m. (FS1) Yeager: Kansas State. Romero: Kansas State. Chapman: Kansas State. Johnson: Kansas State. Massey: Kansas State.
2023 DL Sua Lefotu Has Decommitted From Washington
Washington's 2022 recruiting class moved from 19 commits to 18 on Wednesday as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.) DL Sua Lefotu announced his decision to open up his recruitment. Lefotu came out of nowhere to make his commitment to the Huskies in the summer after making an official visit to...
If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?
South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
Webblog: Gut feelings on the recruitment of five-star QB Jadyn Davis
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis took his fourth visit to Michigan last weekend, and in-so-doing, strengthened my gut feeling that the Wolverines are.
