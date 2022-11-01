ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Very good trading day for rebuil- , er, reloading Pittsburgh Steelers

See, the Steelers aren't rebuilding. Yes, they're 2-6 but they went out and traded for a 30-year-old cornerback to WIN THIS YEAR. Sorry. I'm trying to keep a stiff face and brave upper lip, or something like that, but it's true, so true, that the Steelers are rebuilding. Even with a new 30-year-old cornerback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Lane Kiffin addresses potential candidacy at Auburn, endorses Deion Sanders

Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

T.J. Hockenson reacts to trade as Minnesota Vikings land TE from Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made an in-division trade with the Minnesota Vikings by sending tight end T.J. Hockenson over state lines. The former Iowa tight end was acquired in conjunction with the Vikings placing tight end Irv Smith on injured reserve. For the 6-1 Vikings, it was a move to bolster the offense while the Lions acquired additional draft capital in the trade. Hockenson released a statement thanking Detroit and saying hello to Minnesota.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Chase Claypool trade: Bears GM explains landing Steelers WR, impact on Justin Fields at QB

Chase Claypool was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears, and the former Notre Dame wide receiver will get a fresh start in the NFC North. Not only that, he gets former first-round pick and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throwing him the football. Bears general manager Ryan Poles opened up about the trade for Claypool, adding a playmaker to the team’s offense and top weapon for Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six

The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Week 10 Big 12 Picks

--------------- Baylor +3.5 at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (ESPN+) Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1) West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Texas -2.5 at Kansas State, 6 p.m. (FS1) Yeager: Kansas State. Romero: Kansas State. Chapman: Kansas State. Johnson: Kansas State. Massey: Kansas State.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

2023 DL Sua Lefotu Has Decommitted From Washington

Washington's 2022 recruiting class moved from 19 commits to 18 on Wednesday as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.) DL Sua Lefotu announced his decision to open up his recruitment. Lefotu came out of nowhere to make his commitment to the Huskies in the summer after making an official visit to...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?

South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
COLUMBIA, SC

