Geno Smith's hot start to the 2022 NFL season may have come out of nowhere to many around the league, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback isn't surprised at all. "You've got to be on it every single day," Smith said Thursday of maintaining a pro mentality, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. "A lot of people wish they were in this position, and I'm grateful to have worked myself into this position. Also, knowing who I am. I'm very set in who I am and know exactly what I can do. So I never bought into the narrative that's been out there."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO