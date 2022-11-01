Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
theScore
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 9
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 9 rankings. You...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Risers and fallers from trade deadline, upcoming rookie breakout
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Three fantasy trade targets (0:30) Who was the biggest fantasy riser on NFL trade deadline day? (3:55) Who was the biggest fantasy faller on...
theScore
Ravens' Bateman to undergo season-ending foot surgery
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending Lisfranc surgery for a foot injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. Harbaugh said it was Bateman's decision to have the procedure. The 22-year-old missed two weeks earlier in the season with the foot issue before suffering a setback in Week...
theScore
Tua: Dolphins 'capable' of winning Super Bowl
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes the Miami Dolphins could be more than just playoff contenders this season. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then, hopefully, winning one."
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 9
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 9. Quarterback injuries (0:30) Running back injuries (2:10) Wide receiver injuries...
theScore
Alabama adds commitment from 2024 QB Sayin
Alabama added to its quarterback room Wednesday, with Julian Sayin announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Sayin selected Alabama over reported finalists Georgia and LSU. "Alabama had everything I was looking for," Sayin said. "This was definitely a business decision for me....
theScore
Major conference preview: Most important name for each ACC team
The 2021-22 campaign was supposed to be a down year for the ACC. Instead, the conference was well represented at the Big Dance, which featured an epic Final Four matchup between archrivals North Carolina and Duke. Nobody is sleeping on the ACC this time around. Three of its schools made...
theScore
Vezina Trophy Rankings: Oettinger leads list of early wild cards
Welcome to the first in-season edition of theScore's 2022-23 Vezina Trophy Rankings. Off the hop, we'll concede that our preseason rankings are already incredibly outdated, with none of the top five favorites we outlined cracking the new list based on their October outputs. Small sample sizes have allowed for some...
theScore
Dolphins sign Chubb to multi-year extension
The Miami Dolphins are signing newly acquired pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to a massive multi-year contract extension, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Chubb's new five-year pact is worth $110 million but can rise to $111.25 million with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. It also includes $63.2 million guaranteed, Schefter adds.
theScore
NFL Week 9 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
The Browns dog-walked the Bengals on Monday night, and last week's round-robin underdog parlay cashed. We won't use an exclamation point to celebrate it, though. Our three winners were the three shortest 'dogs on the card, doing little more than paying back our original investment. If there's value on the...
theScore
Saints' Thomas set for toe surgery, likely to miss rest of year
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery and isn't expected to return this season, head coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. The Saints will place Thomas, who dislocated his second toe, on injured reserve. "The toe did not respond...
theScore
Bruins sign renounced Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller to entry-level pact
The Boston Bruins signed renounced Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract, the team announced Friday. Miller will report to the AHL's Providence Bruins beginning Nov. 4. The Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round in 2020 despite knowing that he bullied a Black developmentally disabled classmate...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 9 Rankings - Running Backs (PPR)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 9.
theScore
NFL Week 9 teasers: Eyeing market moves to guide the way
Week 8 only provided tease-up options with mixed results. The Jets lingered, while the Saints and Broncos didn't need any points. Alternatively, the Texans and Rams couldn't hang with their opponents at home. Week 9 provides a similar setup to last week, where if you want to continue to play...
theScore
Texans' Cooks to skip TNF reportedly for personal reasons
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks won't play Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced. Cooks, who was initially listed on the injury report with a wrist ailment, will miss Week 9 due to personal reasons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The wideout was...
theScore
NFL Week 9 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
BET TYPE LAST WEEK SEASON (units) ATS trio 3-0 (+3) 12-10-2 (+1) Last week in New Orleans was ugly. So ugly that the Saints' shutout of the Raiders should be considered an outlier when evaluating Las Vegas. It hasn't stopped early money from coming on the road team, as this line is up from an open at pick'em. The Raiders stayed on the road, arriving in Florida no later than the Jaguars did after returning from London.
theScore
NHL Wednesday best bets: Maple Leafs to rebound vs. Flyers
Wednesday night will be extremely quiet in the NHL, as only four of the league's 32 teams are set to take the ice. Luckily for us, there's still some value on the board. Let's dive into three plays for the two-game slate. Flyers (+250) @ Maple Leafs (-300) There's a...
theScore
Seahawks' Smith not surprised by breakout: I 'know exactly what I can do'
Geno Smith's hot start to the 2022 NFL season may have come out of nowhere to many around the league, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback isn't surprised at all. "You've got to be on it every single day," Smith said Thursday of maintaining a pro mentality, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. "A lot of people wish they were in this position, and I'm grateful to have worked myself into this position. Also, knowing who I am. I'm very set in who I am and know exactly what I can do. So I never bought into the narrative that's been out there."
theScore
Malkin: Penguins looking to veteran leaders during 6-game winless streak
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently mired in a six-game winless streak, and Evgeni Malkin knows much of the responsibility will fall on the team's veterans to get them out of it. "Everyone is looking to us, the leaders, for sure," Malkin said after Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres,...
theScore
Flames bemoan blown lead vs. Kraken: 'It cannot happen to us'
The Calgary Flames were licking their wounds after they surrendered a third-period lead to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. "We're not a young group of players. We're definitely one of the oldest and (most) experienced teams in the league, and it's unacceptable for us," Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov told reporters after his side's 5-4 loss.
