Yardbarker

Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History

Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News

Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
FanSided

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision

In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future

New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Verlander's brother questions Texans wearing red against the Eagles

Not everyone affiliated with Houston sports is onboard with Battle Red Day. Count Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s brother, Ben Verlander, as one of them. The former member of the Detroit Tigers organization and current Fox Sports MLB analyst quote-tweeted the Houston Texans’ official Twitter account when it asked fans to wear red on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
HOUSTON, TX

