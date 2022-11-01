ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.3 RNB

Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning

By @IndiaMonee
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6UC6_0iuhXstN00

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


Popular Afrobeats star Davido’s three-year-old son has reportedly passed away from drowning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Reports state that three-year-old Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Lagos a few days after his third birthday on October 20. He was said to have been underwater for a while and was reported dead upon arrival at the hospital.

David nor his partner, Chioma Rowland has made a statement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

LATEST POSTS :

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqg4m_0iuhXstN00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Ifeanyi Adeleke death: Davido’s three-year-old son drowns, household staff questioned by police

Davido’s three-year-old son has died in Lagos, police have said.David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr was the son of the Afrobeats singer and his fiancée, chef Chioma Rowland.Lagos state police confirmed to BBC Pidgin on Tuesday (1 November) that the child died after an incident in the home on Monday (31 October). The news has since been confirmed by the BBC in the UK.Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the broadcaster that one of couple's domestic staff called the police at 10pm local time (9pm GMT) on Monday.He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning.“We are reviewing...
Vibe

Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Dead After “Drowning In Pool,” Domestic Workers Questioned

Afrobeat star Davido and partner Chioma Rowland suffered a great loss Monday night, as the couple’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, reportedly drown in their family swimming pool at his home in the Banana Island area of Lagos State in Nigeria, The Daily Mail reports. The child was reportedly under water “for a long time” before being rushed to the hospital. He was announced dead on arrival. More from VIBE.comTakeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child? “It is true, the child is dead,” confirmed Lagos State...
People

Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home

Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke, and fiancée Chioma Rowland's 3-year-old son has died in an apparent drowning, AP reports Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the death of one of his children. The pop star's 3-year-old son David Ifeayni has died after an apparent drowning at the family's home in Lagos, the Associated Press confirmed on Tuesday. Davido — known for his work with artists including Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown — shares Ifeanyi with fiancée Chioma Rowland, a prominent chef. He is also father to three other children from previous relationships. The accident...
Complex

Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Has Passed Away, Police Question Staff

Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has passed away, having drowned on Monday, October 31, according to a Nigerian police spokesman. Local police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning in relation to the incident, which is said to have happened in the swimming pool at the home of the Afrobeats star and his fiancée, chef and influencer Chioma Rowland. It was just last month, during a trip to London, that the couple officially announced their plans to marry next year. Davido, real name David Adedeji, and his partner were reportedly not at home when the incident happened.
The Associated Press

Police: 3-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido has died

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The 3-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police said Tuesday. The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at the home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.
HollywoodLife

Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’

Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Bella Smith

"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction

It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
Tyla

Mum says she showers with her teenage daughter every day

A mother-daughter duo on TLC's new series sMothered is catching headlines for their strange shower routine. Right, there's being close to your parents and then there's showering with them, as an adult. We're not trying to judge but imagine shaving head-to-toe for a night out... only for your mum to...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy