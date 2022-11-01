Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
Free ‘National History Day’ Educator Workshops in November
Fort Ticonderoga will partner with the Warren County Historical Society to host a free workshop for middle and high school teachers on Thursday, November 10th, from 4 to 5 pm and the Clinton County Historical Association on Thursday, November 17th, from 4 to 5 pm. The workshop will introduce teachers...
newyorkalmanack.com
Vermont Historical Society Presents Achievement Awards
The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) has announced it’s annual League of Local Historical Societies & Museums (LLHSM) Achievement Awards, recognizing the outstanding efforts of individuals and community heritage organizations throughout the state that collect, preserve, and share Vermont‘s rich history. This year, VHS presented six awards at its...
Historical society to show off mammoth tooth
The Warren County Historical Society's annual open house is this weekend, and they have a unique claim to fame to show to all who attend. Just as history is told through photographs, artwork, and records of lives and battles long past, it can also be told by a very big, very old tooth.
newyorkalmanack.com
Mohawk-Hudson Region Exhibition, Awards Announced
The opportunity to be featured in this exhibition is open to all visual artists residing within a 100-mile radius of the Capital District and Glens Falls. Titled Split and Becloud, this year’s AMHR call for art received over 900 artwork submissions from 324 artists. The exhibition at The Hyde Collection runs through December 31st.
Closing of The View restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort
According to the Dunham's Bay Resort Facebook, The View Restaurant will be closing. The resort states the restaurant is permanently closed as of October 30.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
Glens Falls Farmers Market moving indoors
When the weather gets cold, the Glens Falls Farmers Market doesn't hide away. Instead, it simply moves indoors, continuing to offer produce, meats, and other home-grown products through the winter.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Church unearths 156-year-old mystery gravestone
When the staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church prepared for the installation of a new statue of its namesake, they expected a straightforward process. Patio pavers went to work to flatten the spot where a new statue of St. Micheal now stands - and in the process, a mystery was unearthed.
Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!
The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
Park Theater displays packed November lineup
The Park Theater in Glens Falls has a packed lineup for its November performances. The entertainment venue will feature screenings, jazz, comedy and more.
Black Bear Tries to Maul Woman Walking Dog near Popular VT Ski Resort!
State Police in Vermont alerted residents on Thursday about another black bear attack near a popular ski resort - the second aggressive encounter near the resort since August. The press release came one day after police in Winhall VT say a woman was walking her dog near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort on Wednesday when the encounter took place with the overly aggressive black bear.
WNYT
Former Gov. Pataki campaigning for GOP in Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs
George Pataki, the last Republican governor of New York, was on the campaign trail in Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs Friday. Pataki was supporting GOP candidates for the midterms. “This is the closest race in 20 years. It’s because not just Republicans and independents, but Democrats understand that this state...
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Restaurant owner plans Guatemalan eatery for Saratoga Springs
Mario Cardenas, the owner of West Ave Pizza and West Ave Chicken, is planning his third restaurant for Saratoga Springs. Maiz, named in tribute to his mother, would serve Guatemalan street food.
How to know if you’re eligible for HEAP this winter
This winter is set to be cold - and expensive. Tuesday marked the start of the application period for New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Warren County wants residents to know exactly whether they can get help for what is expected to be a costly winter for heating.
Rangers fight 13+ acre fire near Lake George
On Sunday, New York State Forest Rangers received a report of an acre-wide wildfire on a Washington County mountain near the east side of Lake George. When rangers arrived, what they found was considerably larger than expected.
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
