Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
MMA Fighting

Bodyguard gets face full of beer in new angle of Jake Paul, Nate Diaz team skirmish

Things got ugly backstage during the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event between members of Paul’s team and the deep rolling squad of Nate Diaz. On Saturday, video emerged of Diaz open-hand slapping a member of Paul’s entourage following Chris Avila’s decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike. Earlier this week, InsideFighting released a video to YouTube showing a closer up version of the skirmish between both camps that featured Diaz, Avila, and fellow UFC veteran Nick Maximov.
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment

A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition

It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury

News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul coach not interested in Tommy Fury fight next: ‘[Anderson Silva] beats him one-sidedly’

Tommy Fury has been critical of Jake Paul’s boxing skills, but Paul’s coach BJ Flores thinks that Fury is speaking out of turn. Following Paul’s decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past Saturday, Fury appeared on The MMA Hour and said that while he feels Paul has improved as a boxer, he doubts that the YouTuber would have much success against even the most average journeyman.
bjpenndotcom

Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”

Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick

Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
MMAmania.com

Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX

Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
MMAmania.com

Five fighters miss weight at historically-disastrous UFC weigh ins — except emaciated flyweight who looks like death

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appears to have set a new mark for the modern era of weight cutting, thanks to a whopping FIVE scale fails at the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in festivities on Friday morning, just one day ahead of the “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Nov. 5) from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
nodq.com

WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “She Hulk” photo shoot for Halloween 2022

Kimsan Exactly. I remember a conversation a long while back that social media is a good tool for advertising, keeping in touch with family and friends but good grief, some just don't know the difference... Butch (Pete Dunne) explains why he doesn't enjoy using social media - NoDQ.com: WWE and...
MMA Fighting

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez full fight video highlights

Watch full fight video highlights from the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez fight on Saturday. Bivol vs. Ramirez took place Nov. 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and aired on DAZN. Bivol (20-0) defended his WBA light heavyweight title against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez (44-0). Below...

