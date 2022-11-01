Read full article on original website
Related
Muhammad Ali's grandson says everyone will want to KO him when he fights this month simply because he's an Ali
Muhammad Ali's family says fighters want stories about knocking out his descendents, so Ali's grandchildren train to make sure it doesn't happen.
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
MMA Fighting
Bodyguard gets face full of beer in new angle of Jake Paul, Nate Diaz team skirmish
Things got ugly backstage during the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event between members of Paul’s team and the deep rolling squad of Nate Diaz. On Saturday, video emerged of Diaz open-hand slapping a member of Paul’s entourage following Chris Avila’s decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike. Earlier this week, InsideFighting released a video to YouTube showing a closer up version of the skirmish between both camps that featured Diaz, Avila, and fellow UFC veteran Nick Maximov.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul coach not interested in Tommy Fury fight next: ‘[Anderson Silva] beats him one-sidedly’
Tommy Fury has been critical of Jake Paul’s boxing skills, but Paul’s coach BJ Flores thinks that Fury is speaking out of turn. Following Paul’s decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past Saturday, Fury appeared on The MMA Hour and said that while he feels Paul has improved as a boxer, he doubts that the YouTuber would have much success against even the most average journeyman.
Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”
Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
Watch | Weili Zhang shows incredible strength by lifting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang looks ready to earn back her gold. ‘Magnum’ has been out of action since her rematch with Joanna Jędrzejczyk in June. Their first outing two years prior was one of the greatest women’s MMA fights of all time. Zhang won that first bout by split decision, but wouldn’t need the judges in the second.
MMAmania.com
Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX
Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
MMAmania.com
Five fighters miss weight at historically-disastrous UFC weigh ins — except emaciated flyweight who looks like death
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appears to have set a new mark for the modern era of weight cutting, thanks to a whopping FIVE scale fails at the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in festivities on Friday morning, just one day ahead of the “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Nov. 5) from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
nodq.com
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “She Hulk” photo shoot for Halloween 2022
Kimsan Exactly. I remember a conversation a long while back that social media is a good tool for advertising, keeping in touch with family and friends but good grief, some just don't know the difference... Butch (Pete Dunne) explains why he doesn't enjoy using social media - NoDQ.com: WWE and...
MMA Fighting
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez full fight video highlights
Watch full fight video highlights from the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez fight on Saturday. Bivol vs. Ramirez took place Nov. 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and aired on DAZN. Bivol (20-0) defended his WBA light heavyweight title against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez (44-0). Below...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 video: Mario Bautista runs through Benito Lopez, finishes with triangle-armbar
Mario Bautista had no mercy for an opponent returning from a long layoff. In a preliminary bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 64, Bautista made short work of the returning Benito Lopez, battering him on the feet and finishing the fight with a triangle-armbar at 4:54 of the opening round. Watch...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 video: Polyana Viana shuts off Jinh Yu Frey with blistering knockout combo
Polyana Viana is racking up fast finishes. The Brazilian strawweight scored her third first-round finish in her past four fights at UFC Vegas 64, needing just 47 seconds to turn Jinh Yu Frey’s lights out with a blistering combination. Watch the incredible closing sequence above. Viana’s finish is the...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Israel Adesanya if he defeats Alex Pereira at UFC 281?
Israel Adesanya will look to add longtime rival Alex Pereira’s name to his championship resumé at next weekend’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden. If “The Last Stylebender” is victorious against Pereira, what would be next for him considering he’s beat most of the top guys in the division — some twice.
