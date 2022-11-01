ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration will begin disbursing payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, starting tomorrow. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get a benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
WacoTrib.com

Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
DoYouRemember?

Here’s How Much Stamp Prices Will Increase In 2023

With inflation and the general costs of operation impacting postal services, prices have been expected to increase for postage stamps. Indeed, it is now confirmed changes will take effect early in 2023. According to new reports from the USPS, different types of stamps will see different price increases. Furthermore, costs...
The Oregonian

When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy