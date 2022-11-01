Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
newscenter1.tv
Making the “MOOSE” out of life, Rapid City’s newest visitor is still making the rounds
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Will the moose be joining Rapid City residents for the holidays or will he pack his bags and moose-y on along? The answer to that still remains to be seen. However, our friendly visitor has been spotted a few more times this last week. NC1...
newscenter1.tv
Community members come together for the Black Hills Toy Drive
The holidays are right around the corner, and with the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Here’s how some community members have stepped up to ensure kids and families have the Christmas they hope for....
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota to provide holiday meals
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
Listen to Our Free Christmas Channel – 24/7 for South Dakota
If you want your Christmas music and you need it now. We're here to help with our free 24/7 streaming Christmas Music Channel. It's easier than ever to listen to all your holiday favorites and make merry all South Dakota winter long. Just click on the button below, or. Download...
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Central High department wins nationwide competition to bring Broadway musical to the school theatre
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of a national campaign, Rapid City Central High School was recently selected to be South Dakota’s representative in Disney and the Educational Theatre Association’s “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition. In April of 2023, the school will be putting on performances of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” for the public. Artistic Director for the theatre program Justin Speck spoke on the announcement and what it means for the school.
KELOLAND TV
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
Area businesses and organizations show middle schooler career possibilities
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Although most eighth graders are focused on getting ready for high school, Rapid City Area Schools wanted to get them thinking about what’s next. The 6th annual Eighth Grade College & Career Fair took place Friday morning at The Monument. Over 1,200 Rapid City area students visited with over 80 vendors from area businesses, colleges, and organizations. The event is part of College & Career Readiness Month which allows students to explore career and college opportunities.
disneydining.com
South Dakota Governor’s Family Costume is ‘Practically Perfect in Every Way”
Halloween has come and gone and while witches and goblins and ghosts filled the streets one family decided to absolutely win Halloween with their family costume. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is a huge Disney fans when it came time for the South Dakota First Family to plan their costume, she had an idea that was “practically perfect in every way.”
DSS: Adoptive families needed in South Dakota
There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services.
GFP Is Thinking about Changing Its South Dakota State Park Pet Laws
Good news South Dakota pet owners, soon your dog and your cat might be able to join you for an overnight stay inside a cabin at a South Dakota State Park. As a pet owner, I had no idea they weren't allowed in cabins and lodges inside state parks already. Good thing I didn't try to take my two hounds camping at Newton Hills, huh? It also shows you how often I go camping. I need to get a life and STAT!
KELOLAND TV
How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
gowatertown.net
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
newscenter1.tv
Check out what Sturgis has to offer including this stunning home for less than $1.1 million
STURGIS, S.D. -When it’s not the home of one of the largest motorcycle events in the world, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Sturgis is a quiet community of about 7,000 people nestled at the foot of the Black Hills. 2404 Dolan Creek Road, Sturgis, S.D. $1,095,000. This beautiful newly constructed...
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
gowatertown.net
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
SDSU Collegian
A chat with Kristi Noem: governor talks out-of-state campaigning, tax cuts
South Dakota voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to elect the next governor of South Dakota. The race between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith remains competitive, according to polling. The Collegian sat down with Governor Kristi Noem at the 2nd Street Diner in Madison, SD to discuss her stance on tax cuts, teacher pay, tribal relations, abortion rights and out-of-state campaigning.
Comments / 0