ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Community members come together for the Black Hills Toy Drive

The holidays are right around the corner, and with the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Here’s how some community members have stepped up to ensure kids and families have the Christmas they hope for....
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Central High department wins nationwide competition to bring Broadway musical to the school theatre

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of a national campaign, Rapid City Central High School was recently selected to be South Dakota’s representative in Disney and the Educational Theatre Association’s “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition. In April of 2023, the school will be putting on performances of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” for the public. Artistic Director for the theatre program Justin Speck spoke on the announcement and what it means for the school.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former police officers support legalizing marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Area businesses and organizations show middle schooler career possibilities

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Although most eighth graders are focused on getting ready for high school, Rapid City Area Schools wanted to get them thinking about what’s next. The 6th annual Eighth Grade College & Career Fair took place Friday morning at The Monument. Over 1,200 Rapid City area students visited with over 80 vendors from area businesses, colleges, and organizations. The event is part of College & Career Readiness Month which allows students to explore career and college opportunities.
RAPID CITY, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

GFP Is Thinking about Changing Its South Dakota State Park Pet Laws

Good news South Dakota pet owners, soon your dog and your cat might be able to join you for an overnight stay inside a cabin at a South Dakota State Park. As a pet owner, I had no idea they weren't allowed in cabins and lodges inside state parks already. Good thing I didn't try to take my two hounds camping at Newton Hills, huh? It also shows you how often I go camping. I need to get a life and STAT!
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hubcityradio.com

SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
ABERDEEN, SD
gowatertown.net

One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
SDSU Collegian

A chat with Kristi Noem: governor talks out-of-state campaigning, tax cuts

South Dakota voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to elect the next governor of South Dakota. The race between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith remains competitive, according to polling. The Collegian sat down with Governor Kristi Noem at the 2nd Street Diner in Madison, SD to discuss her stance on tax cuts, teacher pay, tribal relations, abortion rights and out-of-state campaigning.
MADISON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy