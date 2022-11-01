Read full article on original website
US Jewish leaders respond to early Israeli election results
While the next Israeli government has not been formed yet, opinions on the subject among American Jewry largely have been. And the bottom line among the mainstream Jewish community is a willingness to work with an Israeli government in any form, even if there might be misgivings. “The fact that...
Lapid to concede election defeat in call to Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to concede defeat in the national elections during a call with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon, according to Walla. Lapid has instructed his Yesh Atid party members to prepare for a transfer of power, the report added. With over 4.4 million...
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist...
Lebanon’s PM: Maritime deal safe despite Netanyahu win
The United States will ensure the recent maritime border deal with Israel remains in force even if current frontrunner Benjamin Netanyahu forms a government after Tuesday’s election, Lebanon’s interim prime minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday. “We’re not afraid of a change in the authorities in Israel. Whether...
Israel’s response in Ukraine strikes right balance
My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
Lapid calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on win
Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening to congratulate him on his victory in the election. “The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” Lapid said.
Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum
JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin and JNS columnist/author Ruthie Blum discuss the election results and what they mean for the future of Israel. The post Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum appeared first on JNS.org.
Lapid concedes to Netanyahu, prepares to hand over reins of government
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called his rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to concede this week’s election as most of the votes were counted by the end of Thursday. “The State of Israel is above any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake...
Lightning coalition: Netanyahu seeks to form government in two weeks
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to form a governing coalition in just two weeks, by Nov. 15, the date of the swearing-in of the new Knesset, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. Netanyahu’s move reflects his confidence that he will easily form a government, as he would normally be given...
Internal strife means fewer Arab lawmakers in Knesset
Communal strife is common in the Arab world and is rooted in tribalism, which has led to numerous Arab defeats throughout history. The latest example is the elimination of the radical pan-Arab Balad Party from the next Knesset. Shaheen Sarsour, a former adviser to a number of Arab Knesset members,...
At summit, Arab leaders say Palestinian cause still central
After the Arab League’s first summit meeting in three years, the leaders assembled in Algiers declared on Wednesday that the Palestinian cause remains their top priority. Still, they omitted to mention their own divisions over possible peace agreements with Israel or the right-wing’s victory in this week’s election there.
Reeling from exit poll results, anti-Netanyahu camp says it’s not over yet
The headquarters of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party was unusually quiet on Tuesday night, with almost no activists arriving as the unflattering results of the exit polls began to emerge. The faction is expected to garner between 11 and 13 seats, a figure that led to...
Meretz chief calls election results ‘nightmare’ as party fails to enter Knesset
Zehava Galon, leader of the far-left Meretz Party, addressed supporters on Thursday as final hopes faded that the party might still succeed in entering the next Knesset. It’s the first time since its formation in 1992 that the party has failed to pass the electoral threshold. “Dear supporters, this...
The day after Israel’s election, these Jewish groups still are reticent about speaking out about extremists
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Few of the American Jewish groups who would not speak out about the prospect of extremists in government before Israel’s elections have done so the day after, even though Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right provocateur, seems headed for a position of power. The Conference of Presidents...
American Jewish organizations issue a range of reactions to Israel’s election results
As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the alarm over the effect that a government inclusive of hard-right elements could have on diaspora ties.
The political process: Key steps in the formation of Israel’s next gov’t
With Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem following his right-religious bloc’s apparent victory in Tuesday’s national elections, focus is beginning to shift to the political process that will culminate with the formation of the Jewish state’s next governing coalition.
British PM abandons plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
US envoy: Too early to predict makeup of next gov’t in J’lem
It is not yet possible to predict the composition of the next government in Jerusalem, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said on Wednesday afternoon,, even as opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc appeared poised for victory. “I am pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset...
Israeli coalition negotiations get underway
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked Likud Party ally Yariv Levin with beginning coalition negotiations, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Levin has already started reaching out to the party heads in Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, which includes the Religious Zionism Party, Shas and United Torah Judaism, according to the Channel 12 report.
US: We hope Israel’s next gov’t is open and tolerant
The Biden administration hopes the next Israeli government continues to uphold the countries’ shared values of an “open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. “What makes this [Washington-Jerusalem] relationship so...
