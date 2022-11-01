ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou Hoops Q&A: Final predictions before the season begins

It’s only a matter of hours now. The Dennis Gates era is nigh. Mizzou officially takes the court for the first time under its new coaching staff on Monday, closing a long book of anticipation that began back in March. You all know the story by now. Gates is hired, fanbase is unhappy, Gates begins landing big-name recruits, fanbase becomes happy, Gates overturns the roster, fanbase becomes slightly confused, Gates starts putting together a top-tier 2023 class, fanbase becomes happy again.
Five takeaways from Mizzou’s 21-17 loss vs. Kentucky

I don’t even know what to say. How do you explain that one? Down 21-17 with 2:20 to play, Missouri forced a punt. Then, the impossible happened. The snap goes way over Kentucky’s punter’s head. It bounces all the way inside the five. Missouri is going to get this football in Kentucky field position with a chance to win the football game! Except, nope. They’re not. Because, Mizzou.
Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Mohamed Diarra

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
Kobe Brown’s 25 points power Missouri basketball past Wash U in exhibition matchup

The Dennis Gates era is underway in Columbia! Mizzou played host to Washington University on Thursday, closing out the preseason with an exhibition match. While WashU was a heavy underdog entering this game, they did not play like it for most of the first half. WashU’s outside shooting, combined with the Tigers’ struggles from deep (2/10 in the first half), kept them in the game.
Columbia, MO

